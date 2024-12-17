How To Get The Banished Knight’s Greatsword In Elden Ring

A sword crafted specifically for the Banished Knights to serve on the frontlines, the Banished Knight Greatsword in Elden Ring represents their anguish in the form of Strength and Dexterity.

This greatsword is rather difficult to obtain given it can only be farmed from dangerous foes, Banished Knights. These knights use magic and can pummel an unsuspecting player in an instant. To avoid this grim fate, let us help you acquire a Banished Knight Greatsword and craft a Strength/Dexterity build for it.

Banished Knight’s Greatsword Farming Location

Banished Knight’ Greatsword can only be obtained as a lucky drop from farming the Banished Knights.

These Knights can be found across multiple locations of the Lands Between. Some of the confirmed places where you can find and farm the Banished Knights are.

Stormveil Castle. From the Rampart Tower Site of Grace, go outside and drop down inside the cathedral. You can find at least three Banished Knights in this area that you can farm for the banished Knight’s Greatsword.

One Banished Knight can be found in the room of a Stormveil Castle, where the Gatekeeper Gostoc traps you.

Near Cathedral of Dragon Communion’s Site of Grace in southern Caelid. You can find this location south of Aeonian Swamp.

Banished Knights can be found abundantly inside Castle Sol. This castle is located in the northernmost part of the Mountaintop of the Giants.

A couple of Banished Knights can be found in Farum Azula.

The drop rate for the Banished Knight’s Greatsword is only 4% for every 100 Discovery points. You can increase your Discovery by either investing in Arcan stat or by using a Silver Pickled Fowl Foot before farming.

Banished Knight’s Greatsword Stats and Requirements

Banished Knight’s Greatsword requires 17 Strength and 9 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with both stats.

The weapon skill for this greatsword is Stamp, which can be changed with any other compatible Ash of War. You can also apply grease and magic to this sword.

Banished Knight’s Greatsword can be upgraded by using Somber Smithing Stones. At its highest level (+25), it deals 347 Physical damage.

This sword weighs only 10 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Banished Knight’s Greatsword Best Build in Elden Ring

For this strength build, we will be using a fully upgraded Banished Knight’s Greatsword with the Quality upgrade path and Impaling Thrust ash of war.

Distribute your points across the stats as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Strength : 80

: 80 Dexterity: 50

For the Talisman, use the following ones.

Any medium armor that doesn’t obstruct your movement and rolling capabilities. Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Strength-Knot Crystal Tear

Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear

Use Godrick’s Great Rune to increase your stats to increase your attack power. With this build, you can easily inflict damage north of 1000 per hit upon your enemies in both PvP and PvE.