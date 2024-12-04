How To Get The Strength-Knot Crystal Tear In Elden Ring

A crystal tear formed from the bounty of Erdtree, Strength-Knot Crystal Tear makes its users more powerful by increasing their strength in the Elden Ring. This crystal tear is a must-have for players who are inclined toward the Strength builds and want to increase their damage output by a good amount temporarily.

Strength-Knot Crystal Tear is easy to find as compared to its other siblings. In this guide, we will help you find it and how to use it effectively to gain the upper hand against your foes in both PvP and PvE.

Strength-Knot Crystal Tear Location

Strength-Knot Crystal Tear can be obtained as loot from the altar bowl in the Stormhill area. This area is to the northeast of the starting location in Limgrave.

To reach Stormhill, start from the Stormgate Site of Grace. This is the site of grace where Melina will hand over the spectral Steed, Torrent, to you. Go through the archway and then turn right to reach the Stormhill.

This area houses Stormhill Shack, where you will first meet Roderika and start her questline. Instead of going north to reach the Stormveil Castle, turn east to find a small cliff north of Warmaster Shack.

TIP If you are having difficulty finding Strength-Knot Crystal Tear, travel at night as this will make it appear more prominently from the distance.

You will find an altar bowl in this location with a glowing item. Interact with it to obtain the Strength-Knot Crystal Tear in the Elden Ring.

Strength-Knot Crystal Tear Stats and Uses

Strength-Knot Crystal Tear can only be used if you mix it in the Flask of Wondrous Physick at any Site of Grace. This crystal tear increases the Strength stat by +10 immediately.

However, you can only use this crystal tear once per rest at a site of grace, and its effect only lasts for 3 minutes.

Strength-Knot Crystal Tear is a dream come true for Strength builds in Elden Ring. You can immediately gain a bonus of 10 levels in your Strength stat that increases the attack power of your strength-based weapon.

It also stacks with other items that boost your strength stat, like Radagon’s Soreseal and Godrick’s Great Rune.