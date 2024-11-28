How To Get Sword Of Milos In Elden Ring

A greatsword fashioned from the backbone of a malformed giant, Sword of Milos is a Strength/Dexterity weapon in the Elden Ring. A weapon of choice for the Dung eater, this grotesque blade can only be obtained after you defeat him in a duel.

In this quest, we will help you acquire the Sword of Milos as fast as possible and also tell you how you can obtain it naturally without locking yourself out of a major questline.

Sword of Milos Location

Sword of Milos can only be obtained after you defeat the Dung Eater in a duel. Dung Eater can be found in a room next to the Twin Maiden Husk in the Roundtable Hold. However, the room will only open once you reach the Altus Plateau.

Talk to Dung Eater to start his questline. Find and give him a Seedbed Curse, and he will hand over the Sewer-Goal key. Go to the Leyndell capitals, also known as Subterranean Shunning Grounds to find his phantom there.

FYI He is in a cell that you can reach by going past the large Miranda sprouts in a small tunnel.

Once you free him, you have two options. Let him go or kill him. If you kill the Dung Eater, he will drop the Sword of Milos. If you let him go, his quest will continue which we recommend if you want to continue his questline.

Go back to Roundtable Hold and read the message left by the Dung eater. Meet him at the Outer Moat near the Royal capital, Leyndell. He will invade you at this point once you talk to Blackguard Big Boggart.

Defeat his phantom to obtain the Sword of Milos in Elden Ring. At this point, you can safely continue his questline to witness a different ending in the game.

Sword of Milos Stats and Requirements

Sword of Milos requires 19 Dexterity and 15 Strength to wield. It also has a D scaling with these stats and induces bleeding in the enemies.

As this is a unique weapon, you can’t infuse it with any Ashes of War or consumables like Grease. It can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones.

At its highest upgrade, Sword of Milos deals 345 Physical damage. Its unique skill is Shriek of Milos, which enhances your damage reduction. This greatsword also passively restores 5 FP for every enemy you kill.

It can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Sword of Milos Best Build

For our Sword of Milos build, we will be pairing it with Blasphemous Blade. This is a level 125 build.

Vigor : 60

: 60 Strength : 34

: 34 Dexterity: 50

For armor, we will be using the Omen Armor set. Use the following Talismans.

Axe Talisman (enhances charge attacks)

Roar Medallion (to enhance Shriek of Milos)

Green Turtle Talisman (increases stamina recovery speed)

Erdtree’s Favor +2 (increases maximum hp, stamina, and equip load)

Spiked Cracked Tear for the Flask of the Wondrous Physick to increase the intensity of charged attacks.