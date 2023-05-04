How To Get The Omen Set in Elden Ring

The Omen Armor is among the strongest armor sets associated with a particular NPC in Elden Ring. This set substantially boosts your immunity, resistance, and focus stats, and it means you can fight almost all kinds of enemies as you can resist poisons, frostbite, bleeding, and rot.

Being a late-game armor set means completing several missions to reach this rare armor set. In Elden Ring, the Dung Eater found in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds in the Leyndell, Royal City wears this armor. You will have to complete a particular questline given by him to complete your main playthrough, unlocking an alternative ending in Elden Ring.

You need to find four armor pieces (Omen Helm, Omen Armor, Omen Gauntlets, and Omen Greaves) to complete the Omen Armor Set in Elden Ring. So without waiting any further, let’s dive into it.

Where to find the Omen Set in Elden Ring

You can get your hand on all four pieces of the Omen Armor Set in two ways. For the first one, you must locate Dung Eater by moving inside the Roundtable Hold, and this can only happen later in the game, so you need to be patient.

Unlocking the Leyndell, Royal City allows you to access the room next to the Twin Maiden Husks, and there you will find the Dung Eater.

However, he will ask you to leave the room if you come without any Seedbed Curse. So you must collect one or two Seedbeds to begin the questline associated with Dung Eater.

Hand over the Seedbed Curse to obtain the Sewer-Gaol key from the Dung Eater. Then all you need to do is to complete the Dung Eater quest. This will let you get five more Seedbed Curse items to open the Blessing of the Despair ending in Elden Ring.

You can kill the Dung Eater in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. You will get the opportunity at the end of his quest, and his death will reward you with the complete armor set along with Dung Eater Puppet. Moreover, you can also get your hands on the Sword of Milo by the death of the Dung Eater.

Do not leave the area, nor should you reload or quit the game before looting his body. Otherwise, the body of the Dung Eater will disappear, preventing you from obtaining the Omen Armor Set.

Secondly, you can get the complete Omen Armor Set by going to the same area where his body was found after reloading the area.

With each piece of this armor set, you get a damage boost in Omen Bairn and Regal Omen Bairn by 5%. It means a total of 4 pieces can increase the damage up to 20 percent, making you much stronger during combat.