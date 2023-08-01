Outer Moat Location In Elden Ring, Why It’s Important?

The Outer Moat is a location that cannot be seen marked on the in-game map and you will need to know where exactly it is. Players pursuing the Dung Eater Questline may find themselves puzzled as to where to find this mysterious place. We will not only discuss the location of Outer Moat in this guide, but we will also discuss the importance of finding this Outer Moat for Dung Eater’s Quest and the impact of this step on Elden Ring endings and other quests.

Dung Eater Questline and the Outer Moat

As you might already know, the Dung Eater Questline is a part of the bigger picture. By completing this quest, you can unlock a new ending which can be a psychopathic option due to its gruesome nature. In this ending, generations will suffer from the Seedbed Curse. To produce this ending, you will need 5 Seedbed Curses to give to the Dung Eater. After that, you will receive a message from Dung Eater in the Roundtable Hold, “I’ll defile you next. Come to the outer moat.” Based on this message, you will be required to travel to the Outer Moat in question and defeat him. Make sure to head on over to a separate guide on the Dung Eater Questline so you can have a better idea of what to do.

Outer Moat Location in Elden Ring

The Outer Moat can be found in the area around Capital Rampart Site of Grace in the Altus Plateau. The blue mark on the below image marks the location of the Outer Moat.

The Outer Moat is present in the water. Fast travel to Capital Rampart and cross the bridge which is north. Keep following the dirt road as it will first turn left and then will take another left going into a crater. Here, you will find the Outer Moat.

Alternatively, you can also use the Outerwall Battleground Site of Grace and move southeast from there to reach the Outer Moat location. Whichever route you take, your goal is to reach that water pond marked on the map in

Why is Outer Moat Important?

The Outer Moat is necessary to extend the Dung Eater Questline. Here, the Dung Eater will invade you and you will need to defeat him. That’s something you might already know.

However, one thing you might not know is that this step marks the collision of three questlines; Bogart’s Questline, Dung Eater’s Questline, and Seluvis’ Questline. If you complete this mission before completing Blackguard Big Bogart’s quest, it will make Bogart’s Quest incompletable.

After this mission is done, you will visit the Dung Eater in the Roundtable Hold where he will ask you to feed the Seedbed Curses to his Physical form. If you choose to do this, you will unlock the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse. This particular item has the power to alter the ending and make coming generations suffer from Seedbed Curses. However, if you want an alternate ending to this quest, you can give Dung Eater Seluvis’s Potion which was originally meant for Nepheli.