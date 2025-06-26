Elden Ring: Sir Ansbach Quest Walkthrough

Sir Ansbach is an NPC in Elden Ring with a unique storyline of his own. Introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Ansbach is a loyal follower of Lord Mohg and wants to learn what happened to him and his body.

Ansbach’s quest is one of betrayal in Elden Ring. Led by the person who orchestrated the death of his master, it is up to you to lead Ansbach to the truth and help him free his master’s body from Miquella’s shackles once and for all.

Let us help you with the whole process, as Ansbach’s quest can be really complicated. Make sure to follow all the steps and only follow the steps that we recommend.

Meet Sir Ansbach at the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace

The first encounter with Sir Ansbach takes place at the Main Gate Cross site of grace, just outside of Belurat Tower. It is the first legacy dungeon in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and can be found in the western region of Gravesite Plains.

FYI You can talk to Sir Ansbach after talking to Moore to get more dialogue options.

Talk to Sir Ansbach, and he will tell you that he is researching Miquella’s Cross. You can visit various Miquella’s Crosses across the Shadow Lands and report them back to Sir Ansbach if you want. It is also tied to the Hornsent quest in Elden Ring.

Break Miquella’s Rune

Continue your journey through the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC until you reach the Shadow Keep dungeon.

This will trigger a massive event. You will hear a loud cracking noise with the text “Somewhere a great rune has been broken”. This is an irreversible event that will set in motion a lot of NPC quests, including Sir Ansbach.

Meet Ansbach inside the Specimen Storehouse

To progress Sir Ansbach’s quest in Elden Ring, go to the First Floor, Storehouse site of grace in Shadow Keep. From the first site of grace in the Specimen Storehouse, go left and climb the stairs.

Hug the right wall and go down the stairs to find Sir Ansbach standing in the corner of a secluded room. Talk to him there and exhaust his dialogue options.

Secret Rite Scroll and Redmane Freyja

The next step for Sir Ansbach’s quest in Elden Ring is to find the Secret Rite Scroll. It can be found inside the Specimen Storehouse, so you don’t have to travel anywhere else.

Progress through the Specimen Storehouse until you reach the Fourth Floor Storehouse site of grace. Go outside the gate and turn left. You will notice some burning ships and will be attacked by some bats.

Go down the first set of stairs to the left. This will take you to a small and secluded Library Room. Interact with the glowing object to collect the Secret Rite Scroll.

Return to Sir Ansbach on the first floor of the Specimen Storehouse and hand over the Secret Rite Scroll. Once again, exhaust the dialogues and return to the fourth floor.

Continue your journey upward through the storehouse until you reach the Seventh Floor, Storehouse site of grace.

You will notice Redmane Freyja sitting next to the site of grace. Talk to her and listen to her woes. Exhaust her dialogues and return to Sir Ansbach and tell him about Freyja’s decision. He will give you a “Letter for Freyja”.

Take this item back to Freyja near the Seventh Floor, Storehouse site of grace, and she will give you the Golden Lion Shield as a reward.

FYI If Sir Ansbach doesn’t give you a letter for Freyja, return to Freyja and exhaust her dialogue until she starts repeating herself. Go back to Ansbach, and this time he will give you the letter.

Talk to Leda near the Highroad Cross Site of Cross

Once you give Freyja her letter from Ansbach, travel to the Highroad Cross site of grace, just outside of Castle Ensis. This is the second main legacy dungeon of Shadow of the Erdtree and also home to Rellana, the Twin Moon Knight.

Talk to Leda near the site of grace repeatedly until she tells you of her plan to attack Ansbach. This will progress the Ansbach quest in Elden Ring, and he will move away from his location in the Specimen Storehouse.

Return to the small room on the first floor of the Specimen Storehouse where Sir Ansbach previously was. You will notice two summon signs on the floor. Red One to help Leda invade Sir Ansbach and kill him. This will immediately end Ansbach’s quest (NOT RECOMMENDED) in Elden Ring, and you will get the following items.

Wiseman’s Mask

Ansbach Attire

Ansbach’s Manchettes

Ansbach’s Boots

Ansbach’s Longbow

If you decide to continue Ansbach’s quest, use the Golden Summon Sign (RECOMMENDED) to invade and kill Leda. Once you return from Leda’s world, you will get the following items.

Ansbach’s Longbow

Leda’s Rune (worth 40,000 runes)

Ansbach at Enir-Ilim

If you give Ansbach the Secret Rite Scroll and help him defeat Leda in the Shadow Keep, he will once again be available to help you fight against Leda and her Allies in Enir-Ilim.

Defeat Leda and her allies to find Sir Ansbach standing before the staircase leading to the Divine Gate. Talk to him and inquire about Lord Mohg.

He will tell you that he knows that you killed Lord Mohg, but he holds no grudge. Progress through the area until you reach the fog gate of the Promised Consort Radahn.

Here, you can summon Sir Ansbach for one last time in Elden Ring. Defeat the Promised Consort Radahn and rest at the Gate of Divinity site of grace. Sir Ansbach’s body will appear in the northeast corner of the arena. Interact with it to obtain the following items.

Wiseman’s Mask

Ansbach’s Attire

Ansbach’s Manchettes

Ansbach’s Boots

Obsidian Lamina

Furious Blade of Ansbach

This will complete Sir Ansbach’s quest in Elden Ring, with him being useful to his Lord Mohg one final time.