Elden Ring Spellsword Builds Guide

You just started playing Elden Ring and can’t decide whether to be a warrior or mage. We got just the thing for you that can satisfy both your magical and warrior needs. This guide will be looking at some of the best Spellsword Builds in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Spellsword Builds

It’s right there in the name; Spell and Sword. This build provides the player with the perfect combination of a mage and warrior. If you want to enjoy close combats while playing with magic spells now and then, this class is just for you.

Hybrid Spellsword Build

Class: Mage

Mage Flask Usage: FP

FP Weapons: Magic Night Rider Glaive, Lordsworn’s Cold Straight Sword [Backup]

Magic Night Rider Glaive, Lordsworn’s Cold Straight Sword [Backup] Staff: Academy Glintstone Staff

Academy Glintstone Staff Shield: Erdtree Greatshield

Erdtree Greatshield Armor: Haima Glintstone Crown, Cuckoo Surcoat, Blaidd’s Gauntlets, and Greaves

Haima Glintstone Crown, Cuckoo Surcoat, Blaidd’s Gauntlets, and Greaves Primary Stats: Vigor, Intelligence

Vigor, Intelligence Secondary Stats: Endurance, Strength

Endurance, Strength Talisman: Erd Tree’s Favor, Great Jar’s Arsenal, Dragoncrest Great Shield Talisman, Green Turtle Talisman

Erd Tree’s Favor, Great Jar’s Arsenal, Dragoncrest Great Shield Talisman, Green Turtle Talisman Spells: Eternal Darkness, Cannon of Haima, Gavel of Haima Carian Slicer, Adula’s Moonblade, Carian Piercer, Loretta’s Mastery

How to Play with Hybrid Spellsword Build

In this build, we are using the Magic Night Rider Glaive. This weapon has one of the highest reaches amongst all other glaives in the game. Therefore, you can get the most out of this weapon paired with the Sword Dance and Horror Step Ashes of War.

With this build, you get quite the arsenal of spells. While fighting an opponent that is constantly using ranged attacks, use your Eternal Darkness Spell. This spell will suck any projectile coming your way and save you the trouble of dodging.

When you are sneaking up on enemies hiding in a doorway, fire your Cannon of Haima at the door frame. This will inflict heavy damage on your opponent, somewhere in the neighborhood of 500-600. This trick is useful for catching your enemies off guard.

Talking about catching people off guard, Gavel of Haima will get you out of sticky situations when two enemies surround you at once. This spell allows you to attack twice, which most people are not expecting.

Bounce any projectile coming your way using the Erdtree Greatshield. Using all these spells combined with the Magic Night Rider glaive, you can win most of your battles.

Prisoner Spellsword Build

Class: Prisoner

Prisoner Flask Usage: FP

FP Weapons: Moonveil Katana

Moonveil Katana Staff: Meteorite Staff

Meteorite Staff Primary Stats: Vigor, Intelligence

Vigor, Intelligence Secondary Stats: Mind, Dexterity

Mind, Dexterity Spells: Rock Sling, Carian Slicer

How to Play with Prisoner Spellsword Build

This build is quite easy and fun to play with. We are using the Meteorite Staff, which will enhance our Gravity Sorcery.

Whenever you get into a fight, use your Rock Sling Spell, the first chance you get. This will inflict heavy damage and, in most cases, will stagger the opponent.

While the enemy is dealing with the aftereffects of the Rock Sling Spell, close the distance and do all the damage you can with your Handy-Dandy Moonveil Katana. The Transient Moonlight Ability will further enhance your damage.

If things get a little tricky, use your Carian Slicer Spell. This spell will allow you to perform a variety of moves such as poking, slashing, sweeping, and you can also use this spell in combination with your main weapon. Though the size is small, it packs quite the punch.

As soon as the enemy gets back on its feet, gain a safe distance and again launch your Rock Sling Spell. Repeat everything again, and you will have no problem bringing the enemy down to its knees.