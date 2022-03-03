The Moonveil Katana is one of the many incredibly unique weapons in Elden Ring. It is a powerful weapon for dealing Pierce and Slash damage. The Katana’s stats scale with Intelligence, Strength, and Dexterity. This guide will explain where to find Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring and go over the Transient Moonlight skill it offers.

Where to Find Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring

The Magma Wyrm boss drops the Moonveil Katana. The Magma Wyrm boss is located in Gael Tunnel in Caelid. We have a map image showing the location where Magma Wyrm can be found for your ease.

Once you reach Gael Tunnel, enter and take down the first 2 guards. Then drop down the platforms to reach a Sight of Grace, which can be used as a fast travel and rest point.

To find the Magma Wyrm boss, head further into the tunnel to reach the boss room.

The boss fight may be a bit difficult if you are low level. Just make sure to stay mobile when not attacking him and use the different obstacles in the boss fight area as a shield from Magma Wyrm’s attacks.

Once you defeat Magma Wyrm, you will obtain the Moonveil Katana, along with 7500 runes and Dragon Heart as well.

Moonveil Katana Skill

The Moonveil Katana has the Transient Moonlight Skill. It is a unique skill that allows the player to instantly perform a follow-up attack after a normal or strong attack. The Katana gets drawn quickly for an instant flash attack on the enemy.

The Transient Moonlight is a non-chargeable unique skill that costs 15-20 FP to perform. The Moonveil Katana cannot be infused with Ashes of War, but upgrades can be performed on it using the Somber Smithing Stones.