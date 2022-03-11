Elden Ring Dexterity Builds Guide

For players looking to bank their Dexterity stats for a good character build, consider the following Elden Ring Dexterity builds below.

Elden Ring Dexterity Builds

Dexterity in Elden Ring is a stat that boosts the power of advanced armaments and spells as well as reducing the cast time of sorceries and incantations.

Complex and deadly weapons like Moonveil Katana, Uchigatana and Longbow scale primarily with dexterity so our following Elden Ring builds are ideal for you if you are interested in using such weapons.

Best Blood Knight Dexterity Build

Weapon: Naga Kiba, Assassin Crimson Dagger, Longbow

Naga Kiba, Assassin Crimson Dagger, Longbow Flask Usage: One or Two FP

One or Two FP Primary Stats: Dexterity and Strength

Dexterity and Strength Secondary Stats: Vigor and Endurance

Vigor and Endurance Skills: Bloody Slash, Mighty Shot

For your weapon, you can rely on Uchigatana to deal a lot of damage and on Naga Kiba to cause additional blood loss since it scales well with Dexterity and Strength. Assassin Crimson Dagger can provide you with HP recovery on every critical hit.

You can get Naga Kiba by going to hunter found either at camp found near seaside ruins or north of Murkwater Cave. Moreover, players can find Assassin Crimson Gagger by going to Death touch Catacombs.

Flask should be one or two FP, so you can focus more on health. Dexterity will be your focus obviously because this build is purely Dexterity-based. However, putting some points on Strength can improve your chances of winning in the battlefield by wielding Naga Kiba.

Also, Endurance is necessary for Stamina as a backup because possibly your Stamina can drain up in this build. Vigor can also back you up, as you will chunking your own health as well.

How to play the Blood Knight build

Naga Kiba is just perfect for this build as it offers great blood loss and scales perfectly with Dexterity and Strength. This is an extended version of Uchigatana, so it offers damage at a longer range.

Moreover, using Bloody Slash Ash of War on it offers huge amount of damage. Bloody Slash can drain a little bit of health, so you can stagger the enemies and backstab them with Assassin Crimson Dagger to recover your HP on every critical hit you inflict on the enemy.

In this way, players will not have to make use of Flask to recover health and Flask will not be wasted. It is recommended that you do not use Ash of War on the shield, so you can use the Shield in the other hand while using Ash of War. You can also use Longbow along with Mighty Shot Ash of War to deal damage from range as well.

Katana Dexterity Bleed Build

Weapons: Moonveil and Keen Uchigatana

Moonveil and Keen Uchigatana Flask Usage: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Primary Stats: Dexterity and Intelligence

Dexterity and Intelligence Secondary Stats: Vigor and Endurance

Vigor and Endurance Skills: Bleed Affinity

Moonveil provides a good amount of bleed damage, so it should be preferred over other weapons. Uchigatana can be perfect for use even if you aren’t using it solo.

For flask usage, you are going to rely mostly on HP to enhance your health. Primary stats include Dexterity obviously and Intelligence is also included to add up to the damage.

Vigor will help you to recover well and Endurance is necessary to make sure you do not lose stamina during the fight. Also, put a good amount of points in Arcane to scale properly with the Bleed Affinity.

How to play the Katana Bleed build

The main purpose of this build is to add extra bleed damage as secondary damage basically, so enemies can be taken down quickly. Players should begin playing with this build by taking Moonveil and Uchigatana both in their hands at the same time.

This combination works perfectly, as Moonveil causes a lot of bleed damage to the enemy and Uchigatana is a perfect weapon to use when holding in two hands.

Moreover, players can also put grease on Uchigatana to make it more effective against the enemies. Also, using Bleed Affinity on this weapon will increase the blood loss of the enemy every time you will attack. Players can make use of the combination of Uchigatana and Bleed Affinity to cause damage to the enemy at a range.

If the enemy moves closer, then they will have Moonveil to counter them effectively as well. So, players can easily handle the enemy if they use the weapons and skills effectively.

Dexterity Samurai Build

Weapon: Longbow, Uchigatana

Longbow, Uchigatana Flask Usage: One or two FP

One or two FP Primary Stats: Dexterity and Endurance

Dexterity and Endurance Secondary Stats: Vigor and Strength

Vigor and Strength Skills: Mighty Shot

Players will want to keep a Longbow for Samurai character to deal damage from a long-range. Uchigatana can be effective because it is also a long-range weapon and can target enemies from a distance.

Make use of Focus Points for Flask usage, so you can use skills like Ash of War Mighty Shot. For the stats, you should use Vigor and Strength along with Dexterity and Endurance to make this build more effective with some added health, damage, and stamina for your character. Skills like Ash of War can be effective when combined with weapons like longbow.

How to play the Dexterity Samurai build

Longbow can be used to hit enemies from a large distance, followed by dealing melee damage using Uchigatana on enemies who manage to come closer.

Here, Mighty Shot can be useful as well to cause a heavy amount of damage to the enemies and take them down in just one hit. This will allow you to get the most effective results from this build.

Also, be careful that you make use of dodge and attack techniques to be able to make the best use of attributes. So, just keep jumping, rolling, and moving around while hitting the enemy, especially using Longbow to make effective use of the weapon and cause more damage.