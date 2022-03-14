Elden Ring Rivers Of Blood Builds Guide

If you are a Katana/Dexterity player, Rivers of Blood is a must-have for your arsenal. The following guide will highlight a couple of Elden Ring Rivers of Blood builds for players looking to make good use of their katanas.

Elden Ring Rivers of Blood Builds

When properly used with a correctly crafted build, Rivers of Blood can prove to be one of the best katanas players can wield in Elden Ring.

While players can always theory-craft their own builds, they can choose from one of the two Rivers of Blood builds given below.

Jump To:

Best Rivers of Blood Samurai Build

Class: Samurai

Samurai Flask Spread: High HP

High HP Weapons: Rivers of Blood

Rivers of Blood Shield: Light Weight Shield of your choice

Light Weight Shield of your choice Armor: Hoslow’s Set

Hoslow’s Set Primary Stats: Dexterity

Dexterity Secondary Stats: Vigor and Endurance

Vigor and Endurance Skills: Blood Uchigatana

Blood Uchigatana Charms: Clarifying Horn Charm, Crimson Amber Medallion

How to play the Samurai build

This is a Bleed/Dexterity build. First things first, we’re going to be jumping into the Rivers of Blood which is the primary bread and butter behind the build. Rivers of Blood is at plus nine. It has a C Dexterity scaling and also causes blood loss buildup 52.

The weapon Arc is what is going to be the most important thing of this build. Second most important thing is Blood Uchigatana +8. It has a blood ash award called Seppuku. It also raises the Dexterity scaling to a C.

You can choose Marika’s Scarseal as your first Talisman. It raises attributes but also increases damage taken.

You can use Crimson Amber Medallion as your second Talisman as it raises maximum HP.

You can use Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom as your third Talisman which raises Dexterity up to 55. The last talisman that you can choose is Clarifying Horn Charm as it raises our focus which lets us be able to do more weapon arts and cause more big damage

As for the Ash award for our katana in our left hand, the Seppuku. Upon activating this ash award, you will receive a bonus and a buff to your left and right armaments.

Get as many hits in with the huge katana as you can and then use your weapon arm with the Rivers of Blood and nine times out of ten your opponent will not be able to keep up.

If they survive that, they’ll be trying to heal up and you’ll be able to put even more pressure on them.

Rivers of Blood Warrior Build

Class: Warrior

Warrior Flask Spread: High FP

High FP Weapons: Rivers of Blood

Rivers of Blood Shield: Man-serpent’s Keen Shield

Man-serpent’s Keen Shield Armor: Crimson Hood on your Head, Crucible Gauntlets on your arms, Crucible Greaves on your legs.

Crimson Hood on your Head, Crucible Gauntlets on your arms, Crucible Greaves on your legs. Primary Stats: Dexterity

Dexterity Secondary Stats: Vigor and Arcane

Vigor and Arcane Skills: Blood Nagakiba

Blood Nagakiba Charms: Crimson Amber Medallion, Erdtree’s Favor

How to play the Warrior Build

In this Rivers of Blood build, choose Rivers of Blood +10 as your 1st Right-Hand Armament. It has a B Dexterity scaling and also causes 67 blood loss buildup.

Choose Hand of Melania +10 as your 2nd Right-Hand Armament. It decreases the Blood loss buildup to 50. Choose Blood Nagakiba +25 as your 3rd Right-Hand Armament. It causes 102 blood loss buildup.

As for your 1st Left Hand Armament, choose Dragon Communion Seal +10 as it boosts Dragon Communion Incantations.

Choose Man-serpent’s Keen Shield as your 2nd Left hand Armament.

Put Crimson Hood on your Head, Crucible Gauntlets on your arms, Crucible Greaves on your legs.

Choose Crimson Amber Medallion +2 as your 1st Talisman as it vastly raises maximum HP. Choose Lord of Blood’s Exultation as your 2nd Talisman as Blood loss in vicinity increases attack power.

Choose Erdtree’s Favor +2 as your 3rd Talisman as it raises max HP, stamina and equip load. Choose Radagon’s Soreseal as your 4th Talisman as it greatly raises attributes and the damage taken.

Choose Flask of Crimson Tears +12, Flask of Cerulean Tears +12 and Kukri as your 1st, 2nd and 3 Quick Item respectively.

Crimson Tears restore HP, Cerulean Tear restores FP and Kukri is thrown at enemies to build damage and the onset of blood loss.