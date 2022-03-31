How to Get Seppuku Ash of War in Elden Ring

Using a good Ash of War with the weapon of your choice can help you deal a lot more damage. If you are having a hard time finding the Seppuku Ash of War, this guide is for you. We will tell you how to locate the Seppuku Ash of War in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Seppuku Ash of War

The Seppuku Ash of War is probably one of the best damage dealing ash of war in the game.

We highly recommend using this ash of war in bloodloss-focused builds as it increases your blood loss buildup significantly at the cost of little HP and 4 FP.

Getting this ash of war will require a bit of game progress. You will need to have access to the Grand Lift of Rold. We will be taking you to the exact location where the ash of war can be picked up.

Where to Find Seppuku Ash of War in Elden Ring

To find it, you will have to go to the Land of Reeds and keep going to the top of the map until you find the frozen lake.

After making it to the top, look for the Freezing Lake Site of Grace.

After interacting with the grace, just head straight towards the frozen lake.

There you might notice some footsteps running around. That is a hidden treasure scarab which is constantly running.

You will have time your attacks precisely to hit the scarab. If you can’t hit the scarab, try anticipating its path and then stand in its way to launch an attack as it approaches you.

After hitting it, the scarab will drop Seppuku Ash of War.