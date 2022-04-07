Prelate’s Inferno Crozier is a colossal hammer in Elden Ring that scales with strength and dexterity to deal massive damage to all kinds of enemies. This guide will let you know where to look for Prelate’s Inferno Crozier and how to get it.

Where to Find Prelate’s Inferno Crozier in Elden Ring

Prelate’s Inferno Crozier requires a good amount of strength stats to use. Missing an attack with this colossal weapon will leave the player open to enemy attacks. It requires a strength of 45 and dexterity of 8 to be wielded.

Prelate’s Inferno Crozier is a good option for glass cannon builds such as Vagabonds. The best stat for the weapon allows it to deal physical damage of 156 and critical damage of 100. One amazing ability that Prelate’s Inferno Crozier possesses is that you can smash the ground to create a surge of flames.

The damage of the weapon increases with an increase in the strength stat of the player. Furthermore, a thing that makes this weapon even more lethal is that it can be combined with the ashes of war.

There is more than one location where you can find the Prelate’s Inferno Crozier. These locations are listed below.

Prelate’s Inferno Crozier can be found at either Fort Laiedd close to Seethewater Terminus Site of Grace or Whiteridge Road.

The first location will be discussed here. To get to Fort Laiedd, head west from the Seethewater Site of Grace. Enter the fort and you’ll encounter an enemy wielding the weapon in question.

The enemy uses fire-based attacks for medium range. Get yourself some fire protection and feel at ease to defeat the enemy as it is not going to be very hard to kill the enemy. After killing the enemy, you’ll have the Prelate’s Inferno Crozier.