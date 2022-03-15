Those looking to create elixirs with various custom effects will need to find the Cerulean Hidden Tear in Elden Ring. The following guide will show how.

How to Get Cerulean Hidden Tear in Elden Ring

If you want to find the Cerulean Hidden Tear, head to Mt. Gelmir which is located immediately west of the Altus Plateau. You must travel to the Minor Erdtree.

Starting at the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace in the Lux Ruins just north of Elden Ring’s Grand Lift of Dectus, start your journey in the southwest Altus Plateau at the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace.

Summon Torrent and ride northeast towards a Spiritspring. To go to the Grace Bridge of Inquiry Site, go west across the wooden bridge.

Climb the ladder against the rock on the west side of the region with the huge Pendulum Statue and ride northwest into the area with the giant Pendulum Statue foes.

Two torches glow on either side of the stairway. Continue west, passing by a guard tower, crossing a stone bridge to the north, and climbing the ladder with the torch and brazier beside it.

At the top of this first ladder, turn left, climb a second ladder ahead, then climb the third ladder.

To go to the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace in Elden Ring and a Spiritspring, head west and cross the wooden bridge.

Ride the Spiritspring, then proceed west on a small strip of stone to the map’s edge, then ride south to the Mt. Gelmir.

To reach the Minor Erdtree, travel east through the Road of Inquiry Site of Grace and through the region with the suspended giants.

You must battle the Ulcerated Tree Spirit when you get in Mt. Gelmir Minor Erdtree. Depending on your level, this battle can be a little tough, therefore you might also want to consider summoning Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring.

When you successfully defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit, you can collect the Cerulean Hidden Tear.

What is Cerulean Hidden Used For?

When taken with the Flask of Wondrous Physick, Cerulean Hidden Tear is one of Elden Ring’s most formidable Crystal Tears. It momentarily stops all FP intake.

This effect not only allows players to cast spells and perform weapon skills indefinitely but also allows them to use abilities with FP needs that are higher than their maximum Focus Power.