Elden Ring Intelligence Builds Guide

In Elden Ring, players can go for several types of builds that suit their playstyle. One of those is the Intelligence Build, which is great if you like to play as a sorcerer. This guide will list some of the best Intelligence Builds in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Intelligence Builds

It is best to invest in Mind and Intelligence stats for an early game Intelligence Build. Then, as you make progress, you can also start to invest some in Vigor stat as well. Intelligence allows you to better aim spells at the enemies while Mind allows you to increase/decrease Focus Points.

Below we have listed some great Intelligence Builds for you to choose in Elden Ring.

Jump To:

Best Sorcerer Intelligence Build

This is a mid-game Sorcerer and Intelligence build with the following stats.

Vigor: 15

15 Mind: 22

22 Endurance: 14

14 Strength: 12

12 Dexterity: 20

20 Intelligence: 33

33 Faith: 6

6 Arcane: 10

For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.

Flask Usage: 3 HP Flask and the rest FP Flask

3 HP Flask and the rest FP Flask Weapon: Carian Glintstone Staff, Meteorite Staff, Keen Rapier

Carian Glintstone Staff, Meteorite Staff, Keen Rapier Gear: Radagon Icon, Graven-School Talisman, Blessed Dew Talisman

Radagon Icon, Graven-School Talisman, Blessed Dew Talisman Shield: Barricade Shield, Carian Knight’s Magic Shield

Barricade Shield, Carian Knight’s Magic Shield Armor: Carian Knight Armor set, Spellblade Armor Set

Carian Knight Armor set, Spellblade Armor Set Primary Stats: Intelligence and Mind

Intelligence and Mind Secondary Stats: Vigor, Dexterity, and Endurance

Vigor, Dexterity, and Endurance Spells: Starlight, Swift Glintstone Shard, Rock Sling, Carian Slicer, Comet Azur

How to Play the Sorcerer Intelligence Build

As this is a Sorcerer build, your main tactic is to keep a distance from your enemies and attack them from range using your spells.

This build is a good mid-game build, and you will be able to do constant damage to enemies by using the Meteorite Staff or Carian Glintstone staff.

When you combine the spell with the Carian Slicer, you’ll be able to cast many Sweeping Slashes at once.

The Carian Knight Armor set is great for protection against less strong enemies, and this armor set also has great buff resistance, which will help you last longer on the battlefield. The Rock Sling is a great attack that can kill weaker enemies in one hit.

Best Mage Knight Intelligence Build

The Mage Knight is another fantastic mid-game build that focuses on having high Intelligence and Mind stats. For this build, we should have the following stats.

Vigor: 15

15 Mind: 22

22 Endurance: 11

11 Strength: 12

12 Dexterity: 19

19 Intelligence: 27

27 Faith: 6

6 Arcane: 10

For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.

Flask Usage : Equal amount of FP and HP flasks.

: Equal amount of FP and HP flasks. Weapon: Meteorite Staff, Moonveil Katana

Meteorite Staff, Moonveil Katana Gear: Radagon Icon, Green Turtle Talisman

Radagon Icon, Green Turtle Talisman Shield: Barricade Shield, Carian Knight’s Magic Shield

Barricade Shield, Carian Knight’s Magic Shield Armor: Carian Knight Armor set, Spellblade Armor Set

Carian Knight Armor set, Spellblade Armor Set Primary Stats: Intelligence and Mind

Intelligence and Mind Secondary Stats: Vigor, Dexterity, and Strength

Vigor, Dexterity, and Strength Spells: Starlight, Swift Glintstone Shard, Rock Sling, Carian Slicer, Comet Azur

How to Play with the Mage Knight Build

The best thing about Mage-Knight build is the flexibility it provides in combat. As you have both ranged and close-range attack options, you can choose how to engage in a fight according to the circumstances and the enemies around you.

The Moonveil Katana is a really handy weapon in this build as its skill affects the enemy with magic debuff. It also scales greatly with Intelligence and Mind stats which we have invested in heavily for this build.

The best way to utilize this build is to save FP and magic attacks for high-level enemies and just use the Moonveil Katana’s melee attacks to clear out low-level enemies.