In Elden Ring, there are many armor sets that players can choose from. Each armor set has its own pros and cons, which depend on the type of class you are using. One armor set is Spellblade, a great armor set, especially early on in the game. This guide will explain Where to Find Spellblade Set in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Spellblade Set in Elden Ring

The Spellblade set is a good early game choice for people using spellcasters class. The Spellblade armor set in Elden Ring consists of the following armor pieces:

Spellblade’s Pointed Hat

Spellblade’s Traveling Attire

Spellblade’s Gloves

Spellblade’s Trousers

In Elden Ring, the Spellblade set is dropped by Sorcerer Rogier. Rogier can be found in Roundtable Hold. For your ease, we have a map image showing the location of Rogier.

The Armor set will be dropped by Sorcerer Rogier when he dies during the questline. When he dies, you will be able to pick up and use the armor set.

Elden Ring Spellblade Set Stats

The set has well-rounded stats for an early game armor set and provides good coverage against all types of damages. It has great focus and vitality resistance as well. The Spellblade set also increases Frost and Magic weapons skills by 2% from each armor piece, meaning an 8% boost if the full set is equipped.

Total Weight: 8.6

Damage Negation:

Physical damage: 9.2

Versus Strike damage: 6.1

Magic damage: 27.6

Versus Slash damage: 9.2

Fire damage: 24.6

Versus Pierce damage: 9.2

Lightning damage: 25.7

Holy damage: 27.6

Resistance: