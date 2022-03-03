In Elden Ring, Ashes of War are special high-grade items that allow players to replace the weapon skills and affinities of their current weapons with different ones. One of the Ashes of War in the game is the Barricade Shield. In this guide, we will explain where to find Ash of War Barricade Shield in Elden Ring and how to use it as well.

Where to Find Ash of War Barricade Shield in Elden Ring

When an Ash of War is applied to a weapon, the affinities get modified and new skills are applied to the weapon.

The Barricade Shield Ash of War provides the Barricade Shield skill to your equipment as well as the Standard affinity. The Ash of War: Barricade Shield is dropped at Weeping Peninsula by Night’s Cavalry. The Night’s Cavalry comprises knights which ride black steeds and use huge Maces as their primary weapon.

Head to Weeping Peninsula to face off against Night’s Cavalry. The knight there will be on his steed and swing his mace in different types of attacks at you.

Make sure you move out of the reach of his different attacks, as they are highly damaging and taking repeated damage will result in you dying.

What is Ash of War: Barricade Shield

The Barricade Shield is a regular skill that requires 8 FP to perform. It is not a rechargeable skill. It grants temporary hardening which allows you to deflect bigger attacks. The Barricade Shield Ash of war can be used on all types of Shields, making it a versatile option to be used.

Once you obtain the Barricade shield Ash of War, head to a Site of Grace and choose ‘Ashes of War’ menu. The menu will allow you to select and preview different Ashes of War you have and then apply them to your chosen equipment.