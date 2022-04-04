Elden Ring Hand Of Malenia Katana Location Guide

Hand of Malenia, a strength-dexterity-scaling katana, is the perfect companion of any Samurai or bleed-damage build. The following guide will show you how to get the Hand of Malenia Katana in Elden Ring.

How to Get Hand of Malenia Katana in Elden Ring

You need to defeat Malenia, Blade of Miquella, to get her prosthetic hand. She’s one of the optional bosses in the game and does not require to be defeated in order to advance the main storyline. However, anyone looking for bonus rewards and specifically the Hand of Malenia katana will need to complete this encounter.

Complete the Secret Haligtree Medallion

You’ll need to complete the Secret Haligtree Medallion in order to unlock the area where Malenia, Blade of Miquella, resides. The medallion has two halves (left and right) that need to be located.

To get the right half, head to the village of Albinaurics under the mountains in Liurnia. From there, head west towards the swamps. There will be a cave here near a Site of Grace. You need to enter the cave and find a large pot that is actually Albus in disguise. He’ll give you the right half of the Haligtree medallion.

The left half is located in Castle Sol. Head to the Snow Valley Ruins by crossing the Northwest bridge to find the castle. Enter the main gate and make your way through until you find Commander Niall.

Defeat him and then make your way to the top by using the lift near the rooftop Site of Grace. You’ll find the left half of the Haligtree medallion here.

Open the portal to Ordina

Take both of the medallion halves to the Grand Lift of Rold to open the path to Ordina, Liturgical Town. To overcome the magical barrier, four fires need to be lit running across the streets.

After lighting the fires, the hidden portal will be unlocked at the top of Stone Wall. To reach Malenia, you have to use the portal to get to Miquella’s Haligtree. You will find Malenia in Elphael, Brace of Haligtree at the bottom of the Haligtree.

Defeat Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Malenia’s fight has two phases, both of which can be challenging. She will also regularly heal herself, making this a fairly long and enduring boss fight.

During phase one, She will thrust forward with her sword so you must dodge her by getting to her backside. Her deadliest attack is by rising into the air and then attacking the target, as she can take your entire health in a single attack. If you see her rising into the air, scram out of there.

If you manage to survive phase one, Malenia will heal herself back to full health in phase two. She’ll rise into the air once again but this time, hit the ground to create an enormous explosion of flowers that deal a ton of damage. You’ll have to stand at the corners of the arena to survive this attack.

Wait until all the flowers are gone before running towards her to deal some damage and prevent her from healing any further.

Defeat her and you’ll get 80,000 runes and Remembrance of Rot Goddess.

Get the Hand of Malenia

Take the Remembrance of Rot Goddess to Enia at the Roundtable Holdand. She will extract the rot to give you the Hand of Malenia, requiring 48 dexterity and 16 strength to equip.

The katana has a skill called Waterfowl Dance that performs a barrage of slashes. This skill can instantly kill grouped enemies.