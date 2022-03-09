Elden Ring Katanas Locations Guide

Katanas are mid-range combat weapons in Elden Ring which can slash wounds into enemies with the Hemorrhage Status Effect. In this guide, we will tell you complete details about the locations of these Elden Ring katanas and how you are going to get them.

Katanas Locations in Elden Ring

There are eight katanas to obtain in the game. Read on to know where each of them lie.

Rivers of Blood

Skill: Corpse Piler

Location: You are going to find the Rivers of Blood katana in the eastern region of the Mountain of the Giants close to the Church of Repose. The Rivers of Blood Katana is dropped by the NPC invader called Bloody Finger Okina once you defeat it.

Uchigatana

Skill: Unsheathe

Location: You can find Uchigatana katana in the Deathtouched Catacombs and you have to turn down a lever for unlocking the door of the hall. Inside the hall on the edge of the platform, you can find this katana on a dead body. Other than that you can also get it as the starting weapon for the Samurai Class.

Nagakiba

Skill: Piercing Fang

Location: There are a couple of locations where you can find this katana in Elden Ring. You can get it from the north of Murkwater Cave or camp close to the Seaside Ruins Site of Grace after defeating the Bloody Finger Hunter Yura. Another way of getting this katana is by completing the questline of the Bloody Finger Hunter Yura’s at the second Church of Marika.

Hand of Malenia

Skill: Waterfowl Dance

Location: You can get this katana after killing Malenia and it can be drawn out of the Remembrance of the Rot Goddess.

Meteoric Ore Blade

Skill: Gravitas

Location: You can find the Meteoric Ore Blade at the Caelid Waypoint Ruins inside a chest in a room on the backside of the underground hall. You can get into that area from the northwest section of the ruins.

Moonveil

Skill: Transient Moonlight

Location: Finding the Moonveil katana in Elden Ring is quite easy. You can get this from the Gael Tunnel in Caelid as a drop from the Magma Wyrm. Just defeat the Magma Wyrn and get the Moonveil Katana.

Dragonscale Blade

Skill: Ice Lightning Sword

Location: You can find the Dragonscale Blade katana in the Lake of Rot and it is dropped by the Dragonkin Soldier once you defeat him in a battle.

Serpentbone Blade

Skill: Double Slash

Location: The Serpentbone Blade Katana can be obtained from the Volcano Manor from Truth as a reward for completing the second letter quest. Completing the quest is the only thing that you will need to do.