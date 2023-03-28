In Elden Ring, boosting Fath and Arcane stats is now made easy thanks to the Dragon Communion Incantations. With the help of Faith based magic attack, you can cast destructive spells on foes.

From spewing flame breaths to magma breaths, you can feel and embrace the magical powers of the dragon. With all this great destruction comes a great ordeal to get them. This guide will walk you through all the locations where you can get these Dragon Breaths.

How to get Dragon Communion Incantations in Elden Ring

There are a total of 14 Dragon Communion Incantations in Elden Ring that can only be unlocked by purchasing them from two different locations: the Cathedral of Dragon Communion and the Church of Dragon Communion.

To reach the Cathedral of Dragon Communion, make your way to the Caelid Highway South Site of Grace in the Caelid region before moving southeast. Keep following the road until you see the cathedral in front of you.

To get to the Church of Dragon Communion, you need to head towards the Limgrave region. You need to travel southeast from the Elden Ring starting point and climb on top of the cliffs in front.

After getting on top of the cliff, you will see an island in the distance south where you will find the Church of Dragon Communion.

In Elden Ring, all the basic Dragon Communion Incantations can be purchased in the Cathedral of Dragon Communion while the advanced Dragon Breaths can be purchased from the Church of Dragon Communion.

Unlike other items in the game, you need Dragon Hearts to purchase these Dragon Breath spells. Do note that even if you have Dragon Hearts to spare, each Dragon Communion Incantation requires you to first defeat a specific enemy or boss in Elden Ring. Only then can you buy the spell.

Of all the Dragon Communion Incantations, Placidusax’s Ruin is the exception and cannot be purchased from the Dragon Communion Altar. For that, you need to get your hands on Remembrance of the Dragonlord which you can get by defeating Glintstone Dragon Smarag .

After that, you then need to find Enia which is a merchant in Rountable Hold who can exchange Remembrance of the Dragonlord for the Placidusax’s Ruin.

Dragon Incantation How To Unlock Where To Buy Cost Agheel’s Flame Defeat Flying Dragon Agheel east of the Church of Elleh Cathedral of Dragon Communion 1x Dragon Heart Borealis’s Mist Defeat Borealis, the Freezing Fog located in the northeast part of Mountaintop of the Giants. Cathedral of Dragon Communion 2x Dragon Hearts Dragonclaw Already Unlocked Cathedral of Dragon Communion & Cathedral of Dragon Communion 1x Dragon Heart Dragonfire Already Unlocked Cathedral of Dragon Communion 1x Dragon Heart Dragonice Already Unlocked Cathedral of Dragon Communion 1x Dragon Heart Dragonmaw Already Unlocked Church of Dragon Communion 1x Dragon Heart Ekzykes’s Decay Defeat Decaying Ekzykes on the northern highway close to Limgrave. Cathedral of Dragon Communion 1x Dragon Heart Glintstone Breath Already Unlocked Cathedral of Dragon Communion 1x Dragon Heart Greyoll’s Roar Defeat Elder Dragon Greyoll southeast into the bridge from the Third Church of Markia in Caelid. Cathedral of Dragon Communion 3x Dragon Hearts Magma Breath Already Unlocked Cathedral of Dragon Communion 1x Dragon Heart Placidusax’s Ruin Defeat Dragonlord Placidusax in the Crumbling Farum Azula for a Remembrance of the Dragonlord Bring the Remembrance of the Dragonlord to Enia in the Roundtable Hold. Remembrance of the Dragonlord Rotten Breath Already Unlocked Cathedral of Dragon Communion 1x Dragon Heart Smarag’s Glintstone Breath Defeat Glintstone Dragon Smarag located in the Temple Quarter Region in Raya Lucaria Academy, Liurnia. Cathedral of Dragon Communion 2x Dragon Hearts Theodorix’s Magma Defeat Great Wyrm Theodorix located close to the frozen river in Consecrated Snowfield Cathedral of Dragon Communion 2x Dragon Hearts

How to use Dragon Communion Incantations in Elden Ring

Dragon incantations require a Sacred Seal to be used. While you have the freedom to equip any Sacred Seal in the game, it is best to have a Dragon Communion Seal for a Dragon Communion Incantation in Elden Ring. This is because this type of Sacred Seal improves your dragon breath spells.

Secondly, you need a lot of Faith and Arcane points to effectively use dragon breaths in the game. You might have a lot of points in these stats if you are using these incantations late in the game.

If this is not the case, Elden Ring also gives you the option to respec which allows you to rob points from other stats.