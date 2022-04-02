Glintstone Dragon Smarag is one of many dragons in Elden Ring. It has a basic combat style and few magical attacks, like Flying Dragon Agheel in Limgrave. This guide will help you find and defeat Glintstone Dragon Smarag in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Glintstone Dragon Smarag in Elden Ring

Glintstone Dragon Smarag can be found close to Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia. Enter into the marshes towards Academy and head upwards until you encounter a lot of Scarabs.

You will find the Glintstone Dragon Smarag sleeping as he guards the Glintstone Key used to enter Raya Lucaria Academy.

How to Defeat Glintstone Dragon Smarag in Elden Ring

The key advantage is the open battlefield where you can sprint around on your Torrent. This flexibility allows you to challenge it with ease. And the scarabs nearby will replenish your flasks if you are low on them.

There are multiple Strategies you can imply to defeat the Glintstone Dragon Smarag

You need to ride your mount and hit the dragon with slash attacks until it dies. We recommend you use an upgraded blood loss weapon for this fight. If your mount dies, you can summon it again for the cost of one healing flask.

The scarabs can replenish your flasks if you run out of them, so you can focus on fighting the dragon rather than healing. Keep sprinting towards its back to avoid its magical attack that tracks you down.

If the boss starts flying, it will charge directly or spit fire at you. You can mount up and start sprinting away pretty easily.

If you are a mage and don’t want to use the aforementioned tactics, you can easily follow the tips below to best the dragon.

You can climb up the pillar behind the Glintstone Dragon Smarag and start attacking with your magic attacks.

We recommend you attack it with Rock Sling, which can just track down the boss even if it strays away and you will have a lot of cover to avoid most boss attacks.

The last strategy will be focused on people who solve each problem in Elden Ring with pure muscle. You can Charge into the boss and stay between its legs and keep attacking it until the boss dies.