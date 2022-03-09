Elden Ring Sacred Seals Locations Guide

In this Elden Ring Sacred Seal Locations guide, we will tell you each and everything related to Sacred Seals in Elden Ring, along with their locations and how to get them. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

What Are Sacred Seals?

In Elden Ring, Sacred Seals are a sort of weapon and are used to cast Incantations so they are essential for those interested in a mage playstyle.

Most of these Sacred Seals are scaled with Faith and are essential for Faith builds. Ashes of War cannot be used to upgrade Sacred Seals.

Elden Ring Sacred Seals Locations

We have mentioned the location of each Sacred Seal in Elden Ring and how to get each one of them below:

Clawmark Seal

You can get the Clawmark Seal as a reward for feeding Deathroot to Gurranq Beast Clergyman.

Frenzied Flame Seal

You can get the Frenzied Flame Seal as a reward for completing Irina, Edgar and Hyetta’s questline as part of being the Lord of Chaos.

Erdtree Seal

Erdtree Seal can be found on the dead corpse between the Guest Hall Site of Grace and the Prison Town Church Site of Grace in Volcano Manor

Finger Seal

The Finger Seal is the Starting Weapon of Prophet and Confessor Class. You can also purchase Finger Seal from the Roundtable Hold for 800 Runes. Finger Seal is also sold by Twin Maiden Husks.

Golden Order Seal

Golden Order Seal can be found on a corpse in front of a tree at the Minor Erdtree Church site of grace, located near the South part of the Leyndell Royal Capital.

Godslayer’s Seal

Godslayer’s Seal can be found in a room of Stormveil Castle which requires a Stonesword key to be opened.

Gravel Stone Seal

A lance-wielding knight with an archer drops Gravel Stone Seal in Leyndell, Royal Capital. The place is to the west of the West Capital Rampart site of grace.

Giant’s Seal

Giant’s Seal can be found in Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave.

Dragon Communion Seal

The Dragon Communion Seal is guarded by a knight at the top of a chariot’s road in the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave.