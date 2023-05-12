The world of Elden Ring is filled with a plethora of enemies and you will be given a myriad of weapons to choose from to defeat them. One of these weapons is the dagger. These are lightweight and quick attacking weapons favored by light builds.

The daggers in Elden Ring are best suited for players who like to get up close and personal, get a few strikes in, and roll away before the enemy has a chance to respond.

Daggers are complicated weapons that might not seem much compared to the other Colossal Weapons and Greatswords. But in the right hands, they can be just as deadly, if not more.

The game allows you access to a total of 16 daggers that you can wield. Although anyone can use them, they are best utilized by particular.

Not all of these daggers are worth your time and efforts so we have compiled a list of the 7 best daggers in Elden Ring that you can acquire throughout the Lands Between.

Best daggers to use in Elden Ring

As mentioned previously, daggers are best suited for high-speed and short-range attacks. Mostly they inflict slash or pierce damage, but some daggers have other effects as well. To help you make a decision, we have compiled a list of the top seven daggers you can get in Elden Ring.

7) Parrying Dagger

The last on the list of best daggers is the Parrying Dagger. As the name suggests, this dagger works best for parrying attacks. If you know how to parry, then this dagger can be a major game changer allowing you the gain the upper hand against a variety of enemies.

It lacks in the Physical Damage department with a value of 75 only. It scales with Strength and Dexterity and requires 5 and 14 stat values respectively.

This dagger can be purchased by two NPC merchants. One of them is Patches the Untethered who will set shop at the Murkwater Cave. The other one is the Twin Maiden Husks that you will come across in the Roundtable Hold.

Both of them will sell you the Parrying Dagger for 1,600 Runes. But to get it from the latter merchant, you will need Patches’ Bell Bearing.

6) Scorpion’s Stinger

The next one on the list of best daggers is the sick-looking Scorpion’s Dagger which is said to have been made from a scorpion’s tail and used by heretics.

Although this dagger also does not do that well in terms of Physical Attack Damage, it has a place on the list because of its ability to cause Scarlet Rot Buildup. When it triggers, it can easily take out chunks of your enemy’s health bar.

The Scorpion’s Stinger is best wielded for Dexterity builds due to its C scaling with this attribute. It is infused with the Repeating Thrust skill whose name is pretty much self-explanatory. It comes at an FP cost of 7 and requires 6 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield.

To acquire this unique dagger, make your way to the Lake of Rot near the Site of Grace: Grand Cloister and then look for the chest that houses this dagger.

5) Miséricorde

Next up on the list is the Miséricode which boasts a Physical Attack value of 92. It may not be much but it more than makes up for it with its Critical stat of 140. In addition to that, it also comes with a surprisingly long and sharp blade for a dagger increasing its attack range and making it a must to acquire.

it scales better with a D in Dexterity. Its special skill is Quickstep which is found on the majority of daggers. This dagger can be upgraded using Smithing Stones and infused with Ashes of War to fit the build you may have created.

This dagger is looted from a corpse that is protected by a statue and illusionary mist which can be found in the armory room of the Stormveil Castle of Stormhill.

4) Blade of Calling

Blade of Calling is a sharp and shiny dagger that is best known for its Holy damage. It has C scaling with Faith which makes it best wielded by Faith builds.

It has a value of 43 Holy, 110 Critical, and 71 Physical. It is infused with the Blade of Gold skill that allows this weapon to have a stream of golden flames with each attack. It comes at a 20 FP cost. This dagger is also effective in pushing the enemies back which will allow you to get a breather.

The Blade of Calling is lying on a table in the Forbidden Lands, the only passage between Altus Plateau and the Mountaintops of the Giants. You will pass this region while making your way to the Grand Lift of Rold through Rold Route. Once in the Forbidden Lands, you need to look for a lift that will take you to the room where this dagger is waiting for you.

3) Bloodstained Dagger

The third-best dagger on our list is the Bloodstained Dagger. This dagger is not much to look at but is given this spot due to its impressive ability to cause Blood Loss Buildup. In fact, it is the second-best Bleed damage dagger and has surprisingly low stat requirements.

A peculiar thing about this dagger is that instead of scaling primarily with Dex like every other dagger, it scales with Strength with a C Scaling and has a 9 requirement. This makes it better compatible with Strength Builds. For Dex, it has E scaling and requires a 12 stat.

To obtain this dagger, you need to take down a Field Boss, the Demi-Human Chief. This enemy can be farmed at two locations; one of them is at the Hermit Village and the other one near the Minor Erdtree of Weeping Peninsula.

2) Black Knife

The second-best dagger in Elden Ring is the Black Knife mainly due to its special skill and badass appearance. Imbued with the Blade of Death skill, this dagger depletes the enemy’s HP by crazy amounts.

The Black Knife Dagger is a good option for a Faith build along with Dex. In addition to that, it also scales with Strength. It has D scaling in Faith, E in Str, and D in Dex scaling with requirements of 18 Faith, 8 Str, and 12 Dex.

Having ties with the legendary Night of the Black Knives, this dagger can only be obtained by taking down a Black Knife Assassin in Altus Plateau near Sainted Hero’s Grave, west of Rampartside Path.

1) Reduvia

The Reduvia dagger takes the top spot on our list and provides a ton of benefits. It is the best early-game dagger and also the best bleed dagger.

Adding to its qualities, it scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Arcane and is most compatible with Bandit builds. It has E Str scaling and D for both Dex and Arc. To wield this blood-red dagger, you need 5 Str, 13 Arc, and 13 Dex.

Although this dagger cannot be infused with Ashes of War or upgraded with Smithing Stones, it comes with its special Reduvia Blood Blade skill. This causes hemorrhage and deals insane damage with just a few hits. Reduvia can, however, be upgraded using the Somber Smithing Stones to +10.

Being an early-game dagger, you can acquire Reduvia in the Murkwater Catacombs of the Limgrave region. You need to defeat Bloody Finger Nerjius, who will invade near Agheel Lake, to obtain this dagger.