Elden Ring Reduvia Dagger Builds Guide

The following guide will help players with not one but two Elden Ring Reduvia Dagger builds to dish out the most damage as possible while surviving skirmishes.

Elden Ring Reduvia Dagger Builds

The Reduvia Dagger is a very powerful melee weapon in Elden Ring which scales with Strength and Dexterity.

What makes this weapon unique is that even though it is a melee weapon that performs best in backstab attacks, it can also do decent damage from mid-range. However, to take the full benefit from this weapon, you need to create the right build for it.

To help you out with that, below we’ve listed down the two best builds for the Reduvia Dagger in Elden Ring.

Best Reduvia Dagger Early Game Build

Class: Bandit

Bandit Flask Spread: High FP

High FP Weapons: Reduvia Dagger and Great Knife

Reduvia Dagger and Great Knife Shield: Light Weight Shield of your choice

Light Weight Shield of your choice Armor: Twinned Set

Twinned Set Primary Stats: Endurance and Dexterity

Endurance and Dexterity Secondary Stats: Vigor and Mind

Vigor and Mind Skills: Reduvia Blood Blade (Reduvia Dagger) and Quickstep (Great Knife)

Reduvia Blood Blade (Reduvia Dagger) and Quickstep (Great Knife) Charms: Arsenal and Assassin’s Crimson Dagger

For the Ash of War, the default one of the Reduvia is already good enough; and it cannot be changed anyway. But for the Great Knife, the Ash of War should be exchanged to anything that has a Keen version, such as Quickstep.

For the flask, get the Flask of Wondrous Physick as soon as you can. And if you add an Opaline Bubbletear to the mix, you’ll get a shield that negates the first damage received.

How to Play the Reduvia Dagger Early Game Build

This Reduvia Dagger build is designed for new players who want to have a great DPS build right from the get-go. This build is purely based around offense. If your enemy bleeds, you’ll be able to deal some serious damage with this build.

Both of these weapons have blood loss build-up which quickly stacks up on enemies and bleeds them dry. However, you’ll need to have your dodge and roll game on point to be able to stay alive.

To use this build to its fullest potential, you need to learn art of dagger combos. Start your combos with a right quick attack and end them with one or two presses of left quick attack. With this combo, you’ll be able to mow down your enemies.

If you have the Flask of Wondrous Physick with the Opaline Bubbletear, a good attacking strategy for this build is to use the flask and rush the boss while you’re invincible. Apply as much blood loss as you can during the invincibility period and then start playing methodically.

Best Dual Reduvia Dagger Build

Class: Bandit

Bandit Flask Spread: High FP

High FP Weapons: Reduvia Dagger x2

Reduvia Dagger x2 Shield: Light Weight Shield of your choice

Light Weight Shield of your choice Armor: Exile Set

Exile Set Primary Stats: Endurance and Dexterity

Endurance and Dexterity Secondary Stats: Arcane and Vigor

Arcane and Vigor Skills: Reduvia Blood Blade

Reduvia Blood Blade Charms: Arsenal and Assassin’s Crimson Dagger

For this build, you’ll need to get two Reduvia Daggers. You can get the first Reduvia Dagger from the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace. From the Site of Grace, head towards the bridge over the river to the south-east.

Go under the bridge and head north along the river until you’re direct to the east of the Site of Grace. Defeat Bloody Finger Nerijus and he’ll drop a Reduvia dagger.

To get the second dagger, you’ll need to get a friend to make a new character and get the Reduvia dagger for themselves. Once they’ve done that, if they summon you to their world, you’ll be able to get the dagger from them.

How to Play the Dual Reduvia Dagger Build

This build is probably the most overpowered bleed build in Elden Ring. The two Reduvia Daggers used for this build can easily overpower any enemy that is affected by bleed.

The Reduvia dagger performs well in both close and mid-range battles, so this build is surprisingly well-rounded; as long as the opponent can bleed.

If you’re up close to an enemy, begin your combo attack with a right quick attack and end it with one or two presses of left quick attack. This will quickly stack up bleeds on the enemy.

Do note that this build has a very underwhelming defense, so you’ll need to have full concentration during boss fights to be able to survive through them. But if your defensive game is on point, your enemies won’t stand a chance.