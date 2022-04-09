Elden Ring Best Greatswords Guide

Greatswords can be cumbersome but are a good source of doing a lot of heavy damage to enemies in Elden Ring. In this guide, we have shortlisted the best Greatswords to find and wield in the game.

Best Greatswords In Elden Ring

Here are the best Greatswords in the game.

Blasphemous Blade

Blasphemous Blade contains a one-of-a-kind Taker’s Flame strike that is extremely effective due to its extended range, fire damage, and lifesteal ability. It’s no surprise that Blasphemous Blade is regarded as one of the greatest Greatsword and Faith weapons in the Elden Ring.

It can be obtained by selling Remembrance of the Blasphemous with Finger Reader Enia in the Roundtable Hold, which is an item dropped by Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy in Mt. Gelmir’s final fight Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy.

Gargoyle’s Greatsword

Gargoyle’s Greatsword is a solid choice if you require something that increases with Strength and Dexterity. It possesses Vacuum Slice which is a unique long-range ability, just like Blackblade.

To acquire this weapon, defeat the Valiant Gargoyle in the Siofra Aqueduct’s lowest level in Nokron, Eternal City.

Sacred Relic Sword

Sacred Relic Sword, like Gargoyle’s Blackblade, gives extra Holy damage and increases with Strength, Faith, and Dexterity. You can use the strong crowd control Wave of Gold move in one-handed mode.

In the Roundtable Hold, trade Elden Remembrance for Finger Reader Enia. Get the Elden Remembrance from the Elden Beast at the Elden Throne in Leyndell, Royal Capital to obtain this Greatsword.

Dark Moon Greatsword

Dark Moon Greatsword, like its predecessor, allows you to discharge a ray of moonlight from its blade.

After giving Ranni the Dark Moon Ring, which is part of the somewhat lengthy Ranni’s Questline, you can receive this weapon beneath the Cathedral of Manus Celes.

Ordovis’s Greatsword

While looking tame in front of others, Ordovis’ Greatsword has a high damage potential due to its strong guard reducing damage. It also has an ability called Ordovis’ Vortex that deals area-of-effect damage.

Crucible Knight Ordovis drops this weapon under the Leyndell Capital’s North Entrance area. You can easily find it here.