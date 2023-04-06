Best Colossal Weapons In Elden Ring

Colossal weapons are some of the biggest weapons you can find in Elden Ring in terms of size and weight. Their large size allows you to do a lot of damage to enemies but at the cost of reduced movement and attack speed.

Despite their weight, Colossal weapons are some of the best weapons to equip in Elden Ring. These weapons require you to have high Strength stats to wield them efficiently but their high stance damage and stagger damage makes up for it.

Before you can even think of wielding two of these at once, you need to know the best Colossal weapons to get in Elden Ring.

Best Colossal weapons to use in Elden Ring

The Greatsword is going to be the first Colossal weapon you find in Elden Ring. You can get the weapon from a chest in an abandoned carriage on the northwest side of the Caelem Ruins.

If you cannot reach the chest, you can also purchase Zhweihander from the Isolated Merchant as your first Colossal weapon in Elden Ring. This particular trader can be found at the Weeping Peninsula and will want 3500 runes for the weapon.

Either of the two weapons will give you an opportunity to get a taste of how devastating a Colossal weapon can be in Elden Ring but at the cost of leaving yourself vulnerable due to your reduced mobility.

10) Duelist Great Axe

The Duelist Great axe is best paired with the “Shard of Alexander” and the “Axe talisman”. You can also choose to go with a dual-wield playstyle as it is highly recommended when using the Duelist Greataxe in Elden ring.

You will be able to get the most damage output from this weapon with the fire and lightning infusion followed by flame art in the game.

Overall this colossal weapon has a good attack rating and the flexibility to change the ashes of war. You should invest 50 points to Dexterity and 30 points to Strength to max out its attributes.

As for the location of the Duelist Greataxe weapon, you will find this colossal weapon late in the game in Leyndell Royal capital towards the West Capital Rampart grace area.

9) Golem’s Halberd

The Golem’s Halberd has great strength scaling and also holds the spot for the second-longest reach compared to the rest of the colossal weapons in Elden Ring.

That being said it is important to note that Golem’s Halberd is the only colossal weapon that has the weapon skill known as “Charge forth”.

Golem’s Halberd can be paired with the curved sword talisman along with the determination or royal knight’s resolve. However to make this colossal weapon “Golem’s Halberd”, more effective it is recommended that you adjust to using a block counter playstyle with a great shield.

As for the location of Golem’s Halberd, you will find this colossal weapon early in the game by farming golems on the path of the Divine Tower of Limgrave.

8) Giant-Crusher

The Giant-Crusher is best paired with the curved sword talisman and the determination or with the Royal Knight’s Resolve like the Golem Halberd in Elden Ring. It is highly recommended that you should use the cold, heavy, or blood infusion when using this weapon.

Apart from that, the Giant-Crusher is considered both the heaviest and the shortest colossal weapon in the game. It has the highest potential in terms of attack rating when compared to the rest of the infusible colossal weapons, especially in the case of using strength-based infusion in Elden Ring.

In terms of location, you will find the Giant-Crusher early in the game at Altus Plateau. It can also be easily infused with ashes of war as well.

7) Godslayer Greatsword

This is the second lightest colossal weapon in Elden Ring. It also has the second lowest physical damage, but it makes up for it by doing fire damage which is part of its unique skill when compared to the rest of the colossal weapons.

The reason for the Godslayer’s Greatsword to be considered the best colossal weapon is due to the fact that you can use it to attack faster as its weight is pretty light. So when you finish max this colossal sword finishes out with C in both Dex and Faith whereas it has a D in terms of Strength.

The Godslayer’s Greatsword has a unique skill known as the “The Queen’s Black Flame”. This allows you to inflict black flame damage on your foes during your sweep slash attack. Once your opponent gets struck with it the black flame will deplete their Hp weakening them for you to finish off in Elden Ring.

As for the location of this colossal weapon, the Godslayer’s Greatsword can be found in the chest behind the Godskin Apostle boss. This is located in the Divine Tower of Caelid.

6) Ruins Greatsword

This is the heaviest of the colossal swords tied with the great sword itself. Therefore, being the second longest of the colossal swords it has a huge strength requirement in order to be wielded in Elden Ring.

The Ruins Greatsword has the same physical damage as the Troll’s Knight Sword but with lower magic damage. Moreover, it comes with the unique skill “Wave of Destruction” ash of war. While performing this skill you lift the colossal blade and strike it on the ground producing a shock wave that is made of gravitational force at your opponent during the battle.

This colossal weapon known as the “Ruins Greatsword” can be found after you complete the Misbegotten Warrior and Crucible Knight Boss fight. This fight occurs at the Redmane Castle Plaza at Caelid in Elden Ring.

5) Envoy’s Greathorn

The Envoy’s Greathorn is considered in the list of the best colossal weapons in Elden Ring. This is also an excellent weapon for an NG+ playthrough.

As for the playstyle for this colossal weapon, it is recommended that you use its weapon skill with the “Clawmark Seal” in Elden Ring.

Envoy’s Greathorn has a unique and deadly weapon skill known as “Great Orancular Bubble” which deals hundred percent damage on foes. Moreover, this unique skill attack can be further buffed by using talismans, spells, and consumables as well.

Although the attack rating might not be that great, the Envoy’s Greathorn makes up for it with its skill, and using it you can take down enemies and bosses alike in Elden Ring.

As for the location of Envoy’s Greathorn, you can obtain this colossal weapon by venturing to the Miquella’s Haligtree area. There you will have to farm it in order to obtain it in Elden Ring.

4) Dragon Greatclaw

The Dragon Greatclaw is also an excellent option in terms of the best colossal weapons in Elden Ring. This is because it deals both physical and lighting damage on your foes along with extra damage(+30%) against dragon-type enemies in the game.

However the Dragon Greatclaw’s weapon skill “Endure” is more suitable for PvP fights rather than PvE. Moreover, it is recommended that you prefer dual wield with the watchdog’s staff playstyle when handling the Dragon Greatclaw in Elden Ring.

The sweet spot for this weapon is 55 points into strength and dexterity and you will get decent damage with this colossal weapon. Furthermore, to upgrade this colossal weapon you will need “Somber smithing stones” as well.

As for the location of the Dragon Greatclaw, it is dropped by the Draconic Tree Sentinel in the capital outskirts.

3) Starscourge Greatsword

The Starscourge Greatsword has the longest reach in Elden Ring. It also deals 30 percent more damage to gravity-type enemies.

The Starscourge Greatsword is known as one of the best colossal weapons to equip in Elden Ring because it has the second-highest magic damage (+191) when compared to the rest of the colossal weapons in the game.

Another reason why it ranks high on this list is that you can use it singlehandedly, but it is suggested that you wield it with both hands when deploring its unique skill in battle. By doing so you can pull out the Starscourage Greatsword as well inflicting massive damage with both of these swords on your enemy in Elden Ring.

Moreover, it also uses something similar to the gravity spell allowing you to pull enemies towards your colossal weapon and then it explodes killing them in the fight.

As for the location of the Starscourage Greatsword in Elden Ring, it can be obtained from the Remembrance of the Starscourge. This means that you will need to defeat the Starscourge Radahn in a boss fight to get this colossal weapon in Elden Ring.

2) Maliketh’s Black Blade

The Maliketh’s Black Blade is considered to be the second heaviest weapon next to the Watchdog’s Greatsword. In terms of physical damage, it generates the following attack power attributes. This includes a physical attack damage of (+292) along with holy damage of (+189).

When you max this colossal weapon “Maliketh’s Black Blade”, it ends up finishing with B in strength, C in Faith, and D in dexterity. These scaling attributes are similar to the Starscourage great sword as well with the exception being that you can perform Holy attacks using this colossal blade.

In terms of unique skill, Maliketh’s Black Blade has “Destined Death”. This is a deadly skill that is perfect for PvP duels as it lowers your enemy’s HP.

In terms of location, Maliketh’s Black Blade can be obtained after you complete the Maliketh boss fight at the rune site beside the Great Bridge in Elden Ring.

1) Fallingstar Beast Jaw

This unique weapon is known as the best colossal weapon in Elden Ring. It shares the move set of some colossal weapon and deals both physical and magic damage.

It has one of the strongest weapon skills “Gravity Bolt” which deals physical and magic damage at range in a small AOE staggering most enemies in just one cast.

This allows you to stun lock bosses and enemies without ever taking damage and this altogether makes it relatively easier for you to deal with as well in Elden Ring

The pros of this weapon include that it deals +20% damage to gravity-type enemies. The gravity pull is one of the most devastating weapon skills in all of Elden Ring.

Furthermore, the Fallingstar beast jaw has the longest reach of all colossal weapons and a very high attack rating (Physical +320, Magic +208).

You have to defeat the Full-Grown Falling Star Beast in Mt. Gelmir to get the Fallingstar Beast Jaw in Elden Ring. This is not an easy boss fight to do.