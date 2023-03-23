How To Get To The Rold Route In Elden Ring

You need to find the Rold Route to get to the Grand Lift of Rold in Elden Ring. The Grand Lift of Rold is how you enter the Mountaintops of the Giants after beating the Leyndell Royal Capital in the game.

The Mountaintops of the Giants is part of the late-game content, so you are eventually going to need to find the Rold Route for the Grand Lift of Rold in Elden Ring.

How to unlock the Rold Route in Elden Ring

The Grand Lift of Rold is located in the Forbidden Lands that connects three major areas: the Altus Plateau, the Mountaintops of the Giants, and the Consecrated Snowfield.

The only way to reach the giant double doors that lead to the Grand Lift of Rold is through the Rold Route.

The first thing you need to do to unlock the Rold Route in Elden Ring is to make your way to Leyndall, Capital City. Here, you need to defeat Morgott, the Omen King.

This is not an optional boss fight. Defeating the true face of Margit, the Fell Omen is a mandatory quest that you need to complete to beat Elden Ring.

You will receive the Rold Medallion after beating Morgott. This item is needed to activate the Grand Lift of Rold and open the way forward. Once you have the medallion, fast-travel to the Avenue Balcony.

From its Site of Grace, take the stairs on your left side and turn left on the main road.

There will be no enemies here until you cross the double doors and reach the area that takes you to the Grand lift of Rold.

You are going to face several small-scale enemies here, so just give them all a quick death and keep climbing the stairs. At the end of the stairs, you will see a door on your left side and the lift that takes you to the Rold Route.

You just have to press the lever to find the Rold Route in Elden Ring.