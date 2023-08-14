Elden Ring All Dagger Locations

Elden Ring features a lot of weapons, and every class of every weapon has a lot of different ones you can pick from. All of these weapons offer different stats and some are of course better than others. Although Daggers might not be the most popular category of weapon in Elden Ring, the category houses some great weapons that can change your overall experience. Daggers like Reduvia, Black Knife, and Wakizashi can easily be your primary weapon of choice. Now if you are wondering where are all the daggers in Elden Ring and how can you get them, we have this comprehensive guide for you. Apart from Dagger locations, we will also discuss their stats briefly so that you choose the one that suits you well. You can make some really fun dagger builds with them in Elden Ring.

Here is the list of all 16 Elden Ring dagger locations and their brief summaries.

Basic Dagger

The most basic dagger. Dagger has 130 critical, and you can use it for rapid stabs, allowing you to land multiple critical hits in quick succession. The dagger requires 5 Strength and 9 Dexterity to wield, and has a D scaling in Strength and C scaling in Dexterity, with the Quickstep Ash of War.

Basic Dagger Location

The dagger can be obtained by purchasing it from the Twin Maiden Husk at Roundtable Hall, or it can be found as a drop by defeating Highway Men

Parrying Dagger

Parrying Dagger allows players to deal with rapid hits, and parry enemy attacks. Parrying Dagger has Parry Ash of War equipped, allows players to parry enemy attacks much more effectively than shields, and allows you to land riposte attacks. With 110 critical, you can also land critical hits a lot. The dagger requires 5 Strength and 14 Dexterity to wield and has an E scaling in Strength and C scaling in Dexterity.

Parrying Dagger Location

You can only purchase the Parrying Dagger from Patches after you unlock him as a merchant. If you have killed Patches, you need to give his Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husk at Roundtable Hall to be able to purchase the dagger from them.

Misericorde

Another excellent dagger for landing critical hits, Misericode is the dagger with the longest reach, as far as daggers are considered. Misericode has 140 critical so you’ll be landing a lot of critical hits. The dagger requires 7 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield, and has a E scaling in Strength and D scaling in Dexterity, with the Quickstep Ash of War.

Misericorde Location

Misericorde dagger is found in Stormveil Castle. From the room where you find Grafted Scion, you need to head into the large armory. It is blocked by the Imp Statue, so you’d need to use a Stonesword Key to enter the armory. Inside the armory, the dagger can be found on a corpse.

Great Knife

Great Knife is the starting weapon for the Bandit class. Great Knife deals 38 Bleed buildup per hit, and with its fast attacks, can be used as a viable weapon for dealing bleed damage, especially with the high critical chance that comes with daggers. The dagger requires 6 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield, and has a E scaling in Strength and D scaling in Dexterity, with the Quickstep Ash of War.

Great Knife Location

Other than getting it as the starting weapon for Bandit, players can also find it as a rare loot by killing Demi-Humans. These can be found in Lakeside Crystal Cave and north of Craftman’s Shack Site of Grace.

Bloodstained Dagger

Bloodstained Dagger is one of the daggers that scales primarily with strength rather than with dexterity. It also deals Bleed damage, the same as Great Knife, 38 build per hit. The dagger requires 9 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield, and has a C scaling in Strength and E scaling in Dexterity, with the Quickstep Ash of War.

Bloodstained Dagger Location

Bloodstained Dagger is found as a drop from Demi-Human Chiefs. A Demi-Human Chief can be found in Weeping Peninsula. It is found sleeping before the bridge that leads to the Minor Erdtree. You can also find two of them in the Hermit Village in Mt. Gelmir region.

Erdsteel Dagger

Bring a dagger used by the Royalty of Erdtree the Erdsteel Dagger also scales with faith, making it the dagger of choice for incantation builds. Other than its faith scaling, the dagger doesn’t feature any exceptionally high damage, making it a risky choice for those who are not heavily invested in Faith attribute.

The dagger requires 7 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 14 Faith to wield, and has a D scaling in Strength, D scaling in Dexterity, and D scaling in Faith, with the Quickstep Ash of War.

Erdsteel Dagger Location

The dagger can be found early on by completing Kenneth Haight’s questline, after you have cleared out Fort Haight. If you missed it, you can find it in Leyndell, Royal Capital. Head northwest from the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace to find the weapon, on the corpse next to the Broken Statue.

Wakizashi

Honestly speaking, Wakizashi is the worst dagger you can get. The weapon doesn’t have the critical buff that all other daggers have, and the only semi-redeeming factor is that the dagger deals 38 bleed damage per hit, and looks good with a samurai build. The dagger requires 9 Strength and 13 Dexterity to wield, and has a D scaling in Strength and D scaling in Dexterity, with the Quickstep Ash of War.

Wakizashi Location

The weapon is found in the Goal Cave. It is found in one of the locked cells found in the cave.

Celebrant’s Sickle

Arguably the most useful dagger in the game, Celebrant’s Sickle allows you to collect Rues for every hit you land, other than the Runes you are supposed to get on defeating the enemy. The dagger is perfect for anyone who is trying to farm runes, increasing your total rune gained from ever enemy you defeat using Celebrant’s Sickle. The passive ability makes up for the reduced critical as compared to other daggers.

The dagger requires 6 Strength and 11 Dexterity to wield, and has a E scaling in Strength and C scaling in Dexterity, with the Quickstep Ash of War.

Celebrant’s Sickle Location

You can get the dagger as a rare drop by defeating Celebrants in Windmill ViIlage, found in northwestern Altus Plateau. Celebrants are the dancing ladies wearing Blue Coats. You can find a group of Celebrants in the middle of Windmill Village. All enemies here are passive until you attack them, so find and attack these Celebrants one by one to make things easier.

Ivory Sickle

Ivory Sickle is the dagger for sorcerers in Elden Ring since it scales with Intelligence as well as strength and dexterity. The dagger also deals magic damage along with physical damage making it an optimal choice for intelligence-based builds.

The dagger requires 6 Strength, 11 Dexterity, and 13 Intelligence to wield, and has an E scaling in Strength, D scaling in Dexterity, and D scaling in Intelligence, with the Quickstep Ash of War.

Ivory Sickle Location

The dagger is found in the Village of the Albinaurics in West Liurnia, in the giant cave. Look next to the Village of the Albinaurics Site of Grace, on the small hill where you find Albus.

Crystal Knife

Another dagger perfect for sorcerers, Crystal Knife also scales with Intelligence as well as strength and dexterity. The dagger also deals magic damage along with physical damage making it another good choice for intelligence-based builds.

The dagger requires 8 Strength, 12 Dexterity and 9 Intelligence to wield, and has a D scaling in Strength, D scaling in Dexterity and D scaling in Intelligence, with the Quickstep Ash of War.

Crystal Knife Location

You can find the Crystal Knife in the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel. You need to descend in the cave down to the storage area in the third level and defeat the marionettes guarding the dagger.

Scorpion’s Stinger

The best dagger in our opinion, Scorpion’s Stinger deals 50 Scarlet Rot per hit. The dagger is perfect for both PvE for defeating stronger enemies, and in PvP where a single complete Scarlet Rot Buildup will turn the tides in your favor. The Ash of War also makes it easier to land multiple hits and inflict Scarlet Rot.

The dagger requires 6 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield, and has a D scaling in Strength and C scaling in Dexterity, with the Repeating Thrust Ash of War.

Scorpion’s Stinger Location

The dagger is found in the Lake of Rot. After you have crossed the lake itself, and entered the Grand Cloister, head into the room the Kindred of Rot are prying to, and inside, you can find the Scorpion’s Stinger dagger in the chest.

Cinquedea

Cinquedea features the highest base damage you can find any dagger in the game; however, this is not where the dagger shines. Equipping Cinquedea increases the strength of all your Bestial Incantation, making it useful for players who are using these incantations. The dagger also scales mostly with strength rather than dexterity.

The dagger requires 10 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield, and has a D scaling in Strength and E scaling in Dexterity, with the Quickstep Ash of War.

Cinquedea Location

Cinquedea dagger is found below the Bestial Sanctum. You need to go around from the west side of the sanctum and jump down the broken ledges and pillars here. You need to descend to the lowest level to find the Cinquedea, along with Dragoncrest Shield Talisman.

Glintstone Kris

Another dagger perfect for sorcerers, Glinstone Kris also scales with Intelligence as well as strength and dexterity. The dagger also deals magic damage along with physical damage making it another good choice for intelligence-based builds.

The dagger requires 5 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 15 Intelligence to wield, and has an E scaling in Strength, D scaling in Dexterity, and D scaling in Intelligence, with the Glintstone Dart Ash of War.

Glintstone Kris Location

You need to complete Sorcerer Sellen’s questline and help her at the end against Jerren to get his dagger.

Reduvia

Reduvia Dagger deals 30 bleed per hit, but it shines in its weapon skill. Using the weapon skill, Reduvia Blood Blade, you can launch a wave of blood, that deals much higher Bleed damage the regular hits. The skill can be used with other basic attacks to inflict bleed much faster than other bleed inflicting daggers.

The dagger requires 5 Strength, 13 Dexterity, and 13 Arcane to wield, and has an E scaling in Strength, D scaling in Dexterity, and D scaling in Arcane, with the Reduvia Blood Blade Ash of War.

Reduvia Location

Reduvia dagger can be acquired by defeating Bloody Finger Nerijus. Nerijus can be found in the river to east of Agheel Lake North Site of Grace. Go around into the valley and Nerijus will spawn in front of the Murkwater Cave.

Blade of Calling

Blade of Calling Dagger also scales with faith, making it the dagger of choice for incantation builds. Along with its faith scaling, the dagger does deal Faith damage along with physical damage, making it perfect for builds that are heavily invested in Faith attribute.

The dagger requires 6 Strength, 13 Dexterity, and 15 Faith to wield, and has a D scaling in Strength, D scaling in Dexterity, and C scaling in Faith, with the Blade of Gold Ash of War.

Blade of Calling Location

To find Blade of Calling, start from Forbidden Lands Site of Grace. Head back to the elevator and from where you can activate the elevator, head southwest to the edge of the cliff. Here, you can jump into a room, where you can find the dagger.

Black Knife

The most OP dagger in the game, some would say Black Knife’s weapon skill allows you to reduce your opponent’s max HP temporarily, along with dealing damage. A few hits of the Blade of Death weapon skill will render your enemy with almost no HP, allowing you to make quick work of them.

Black Knife also scales with faith, making it the dagger of choice for incantation builds. Along with its faith scaling, the dagger does deal Faith damage along with physical damage, making it perfect for builds that are heavily invested in Faith attribute.

The dagger requires 8 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 18 Faith to wield, and has an E scaling in Strength, D scaling in Dexterity, and C scaling in Faith, with the Blade of Death Ash of War.

Black Knife Location

Black Knife dagger can be obtained by defeating the Black Knife assassin who is guarding the entrance to Sainted Hero’s Grave dungeon in Altus Plateau.