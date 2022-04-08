Misericorde is a dagger that has the highest critical rate among all available daggers in Elden Ring. The following guide will show you how to find Misericorde in the game.

Where to Find Misericorde Dagger in Elden Ring

Misericorde can be found in Stormveil Castle. To get access to the castle, you will have to first defeat Margit, the Fell Omen in Stormhill.

Margit is an optional boss, meaning that defeating Margit is not mandatory to advance the storyline. However, defeating the boss is necessary to advance into Stormveil Castle.

Once Margit has been defeated and you are inside the castle, head into the large armory room. The doorway will be blocked by an imp statue. You will need to use the Stonesword Key to remove the barrier and enter the room.

Inside, there will be a couple of enemies to take out. Once in the clear, notice a corpse on the ground. Loot it to get hold of Misericorde.

How to Use Misericorde Dagger in Elden Ring

Misericorde comes with the Quickstep skill by default. Quickstep bestows players with great mobility, allowing them to quickly reposition themselves during a skirmish to either avoid incoming damage or get close to deal damage using a window of opportunity.

Misericorde is one of the best daggers in the game, something players often overlook. Its 140 Crit rating gets paired with high physical damage and excellent scaling when upgraded with Smithing Stones.

In the right hands and with the right stats, Misericorde can one-shot a majority of enemies through backstab or riposte. Just note that the dagger is not as good if you are going for a bleeding build.