Elden Ring Dagger Build

A dagger might not have the reach of a spear or sword but it more than makes up for that limitation with its attack speed. Equip yourself with the right dagger like Reduvia Dagger and you have massive bleed build potential. In this guide, we will present you with a dagger build in Elden Ring if this is your weapon of choice.

Elden Ring Dual Dagger Build

Flask Usage: HP

HP Weapons: Reduvia Dagger, Great Knife.

Reduvia Dagger, Great Knife. Ash of War: Reduvia Dagger

Reduvia Dagger Shield: Opaline Bubbletear Shield

Opaline Bubbletear Shield Talisman: Arsenal Charm, Assassin’s Crimson Dagger

Arsenal Charm, Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Armor: Bandit Armor set

Bandit Armor set Primary Stat: Endurance

Endurance Secondary Stats: Dexterity, Vigor

Endurance is required for greater defense while maintaining a light load. Since Assassin’s Crimson Dagger heals HP from Critical Hits, it’s effective against most bosses.

Arsenal charm is required since it increases the amount of equipment you can carry. It is obtained by speaking with Nepheli at Roundtable Hold after beating Godrick. When confronting some bosses, Twinblade, Uchigatana, or Shortbow are fantastic.

How to use Bandit Dual Daggers Build

A flurry of attacks is done by pressing the Left quick attack button (L1, LB). The advantage is that by repeatedly striking the enemy, blood loss will occur more often.

It has a small range and might get you into difficulty because it takes a long time to complete the combination. Combos should begin with 1 right fast attack (R1, RB) and end with 1 or 2 left quick attack presses (L1, LB).

It is simpler to land a left quick attack flurry if you start with the right quick attack, which is why we are using the right fast attack first. Knowing when to stop hitting and start dodging is important.

Get Flask of Wondrous Physick as quickly as possible and complete the build with Opaline Bubbletear. This offers Shield, which protects you from the first damage you take.

If the boss is very difficult to deal with melee-style, utilize Shortbow. Most bosses can be effectively defeated using it. Purchasing Kukris and throwing Daggers for combat is quite beneficial.

When fighting enemies who are immune to blood loss, practice dodging, and do not be afraid to switch to Twinblade, Uchigatana, or Shortbow.