Where to find the Black Knife (Dagger) In Elden Ring

The Black Knife dagger is one of the most sought-after weapons in Elden Ring. Not only does the weapon look amazing, it also is capable of dealing great holy damage. It primarily scales with Faith and Dexterity and boasts decent stats too.

It has a unique skill called Blade of Death which can be used to shoot projectiles from the dagger. These allow you to further boost the amount of damage output. Despite being a short-range weapon, it can still pack a punch with its high Critical Damage potential.

Here is how you can get the Black Knife dagger in Elden Ring and wield it for yourself.

Black Knife location in Elden Ring

The Black Knife will be in the possession of the Black Knife Assassin. To get this dagger, you need to find him and take him down. You will find this enemy in the central part of the Altus Plateau near the Saint Hero’s Grave. Use the Forest-Spanning Greatbridge portal to reach the location. This Portal will take you to the southeast part of the Altus Plateau where you will find the Black Knife Assasin.

Once you are at the location, simply walk past the Nomadic Merchant to the other side and make your way southwest from the portal to reach the Sainted Hero’s Grave. This is where you will come across the Black Knife Assassin in Elden Ring.

As an alternate route, if you are approaching the location from the Grand Lift of Dectus, then you must pass through the outer wall of Leyndell, the Royal Capital. However, you must activate the Grand Lift of Dectus first. Head south along the outside of the outer wall and reach the Sainted Hero’s Grave area. Once you have reached the location, you can face the Black Knife Assassin to claim the Dagger.

How to defeat Black Knife Assasin

The Black Knife Assasin is an easy enemy to defeat. If your build has them, you can use the Lone Wolves Spirit and the Magic Glintblade Sorcery to make short work of this foe. However, you must keep an eye on its move set.

The boss possesses several attacks in its arsenal. Starting off with attacks such as Quick Slash and Lunging Stab. It can eat a good chunk of your health during the initial stages of the fight if these attacks are connected.

Therefore, it is best that you keep a safe distance from the boss while blocking her attacks when necessary.

Black Knife Specs In Elden Ring

The Black Knife Dagger requires only 8 strength, 12 dexterity, and 18 faith to use. It provides its wielders the ability to deal both Physical and Holy damage. Black Knife dagger possesses a unique skill known as Blade of Death. This unique skill allows the wielder to jump mid-air to perform an aerial taunt while firing off multiple projectiles.

This causes the projectile to swirl and deal tremendous damage to the enemy in front. Additionally, it also reduces the maximum HP of the enemies as well. The upgrading process of this Dagger is pretty simple. You can use Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade this weapon up to level 10. However, it cannot be infused with Ashes of War.