How To Reach Temple of Eiglay In Elden Ring

Temple of Eiglay, is a Site of Grace located inside Volcano Manor Legacy Dungeon. To get access to this Site of Grace, you have to progress to a certain extent inside it, till you defeat God Skin Noble who’s the boss here. Apart from having access to Temple of Eiglay, you will receive some other rewards too as you defeat this boss.

In this Elden Ring guide, we are discussing in detail all the happening inside Volcano Manor Legacy Dungeon, and how you can come out safely completing all the objectives.

Elden Ring Temple of Grace Location

To access the Temple of Eiglay Site of Grace inside Volcano Manor, you first have to take part in the major boss fight inside the dungeon that is with God Skin Noble. After defeating God Skin Noble, you will be rewarded with a lot of valuables and also access to the Temple of Eiglay. Here is how you can reach God Skin Noble Boss and defeat him to reach the Temple.

Speak To Tanith

As you enter Volcano Manor, you will see Tanith near a fireplace. Interact with her, and she will hand over Drawing Keys to you which you need to open various doors inside Volcano Manor.

Reach Rykard

After having Drawing Keys, you now have to make your way to Rykard you can either do this by completing the Tanith questline or through the castle. Tanith questline undoubtedly offers some extra rewards but it’s time taking therefore I” ll recommend you stick to the Castle route.

As you enter the castle, go into the room on your right. You will see an illusionary wall painting which will disappear later as you roll over it. Go to the hallway, behind the painting, and then enter the next room you see. Move straight into the room, and you will reach a dead end.

Look towards your right, and you will see stairs. Take these stairs to go down, and in the room downstairs you will see Bloodhound Knight. Through a door at the right, go out and take the stairs in front of you to reach Priston Town Church.

Priston Town Church

This is the central area of Volcano Manor, and towards the right, you will see a bridge you need to activate. Around the wall, you” ll will see a path, follow it and go towards the left killing Abductor Virgins on your way.

As you move further, you need to choose one of three different routes. Take a bridge, to reach the building where Man-Serpent is guarding the locked door. Go towards the right, then go up using the ladder and you will see a hole, drop through it carefully to enter the room.

Jump out of the window, to find yourself in the site of grace.

Guest Hall

After the church area, you now need to make it through the Guest Hall after which you will encounter Godskin Noble. In this area, jump into the lower area, but be careful as it’s full of lava. Go towards the east and you will finally see a ladder which you need to go upstairs.

After fighting with Man-Serpent, go straight and then go up using another staircase. Turn the lever up, to rise the bridge and enter the Godskin Boss area using the door towards your right.

Once, you have reached the Godskin Boss location, you now need to defeat this boss, and as a reward, you will get access to the Temple of Eiglay.