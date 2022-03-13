Elden Ring Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort Locations Guide

In Elden Ring, the Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort are items that allow you to upgrade your Spirit Summons. These summons are spawned using Spirit Ashes, and you will need them upgraded to keep up with the tougher enemies. This guide will explain everything regarding Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort in Elden Ring including their locations and how to get them.

Elden Ring Grave Glovewort Locations

In Elden Ring, the Grave Glovewort has three iterations that can be purchased. To buy them, you will need to get your hands on Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing.

To obtain this item, you will need to defeat Erdtree Burial Watchdog boss, who is located in Wyndham Catacombs. We have an image below showing the location of the boss.

After you defeat and obtain Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing, you will need to go and hand it over to Twin Maiden Husks. Twin Maiden Husks are located in Roundtable Hold, which is in the bottom part of the map.

Once you give the Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing to them, you will then be able to purchase as many Grave Gloveworts [1], [2], and [3]. Grave Gloveworts [1] will cost you 800 runes each, Grave Gloveworts [2] is priced at 1,200 runes each, whereas Grave Gloveworts [3] can be purchased for 1,600 runes each.

You can also find Grave Gloveworts scattered around in the following catacombs across the Land’s Between:

Grave Gloveworts in Limgrave

Impaler’s Catacombs

Murkwater Catacombs

Stormfoot Catacombs

Deathtouched Catacombs

Tombsward Catacombs

Grave Gloveworts in Liurnia

Roads End Catacombs

Cliffbottom Catacombs

Black Knife Catacombs

Grave Gloveworts in Caelid

War-Dead Catacombs

Caelid Catacombs

Minor Erdtree Catacombs

Grave Glovewort Other Spawns

Wyndham Catacombs (Mt. Gelmir)

Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs (Consecrated Snowfields)

Gelmir Hero’s Grave (Mt. Gelmir)

Giant Conquering Hero’s Grave (Mountaintop of the Giants)

Elden Ring Ghost Glovewort Locations

Like Grave Glovewort, Ghost Glovewort can be purchased as well. You will need to find Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing to purchase them. It can be found in Nokron, Eternal City.

Once in Nokron City, head out the door to the courtyard where a dead body will be. The dead body will have the Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing.

Just like for Grave Glovewort, take this to Twin Maiden Husks and hand it over to them. They will then sell you Ghost Gloveworts.

And they can also be found in underground areas of the map, like the Ainsel River and Siofra River. They can also be found in different Catacombs as well, which we have listed below.