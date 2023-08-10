Elden Ring Deep Ainsel Well Location

Deep Ainsel Well is a point of interest that you must discover during Ranni’s main quest. It can also be used as an elevator from the Deep underground (Grand Cloister) to the top of the Mountain (Moonlight Altar Plateau). This elevator to the underground in Elden Ring is one of the most important locations

This guide will help you with the Deep Ainsel Well location. We will be touching on every important aspect you will need to reach this well.

Where is Deep Ainsel Well in Elden Ring?

It is a secret location in Elden Ring, and you will not get access to it until you are at Ranni’s quest. If you did not complete the Minor Dungeon Caria Manor on the northern side of Liurnia, finish it before attempting Ranni’s quest.

Considering you have completed the Caria Manor; you must have gotten access to three towers (Three Sisters). Head to the rightmost tower to Ranni the Witch to begin her quest. The next objective is to speak to Seluvis (one of the three NPCs Ranni mentioned).

Seluvis will tell you about the Starscourge Radahn, and you must defeat him to get the stars to unlock Nokron. Head for the lift upstairs that will take you to the battleground. Summon NPCs to assist you in defeating this Starscourge Radahn.

Now you have access to Nokron City, head there to search for Fingerslayer Blade that Ranni asked for. After defeating a few Tear enemies, make your way to the chest at the end to get Fingerslayer Blade. Once you have the blade, get back to Ranni’s rise.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will find a teleporter upstairs that will take you to Ansel River main to get Ranni’s miniature doll. Find the doll and rest it in the site of Grace ahead to exchange dialogue with her. She will tell you to eliminate Baleful Shadows in Nokstella, Eternal City.

Using the door ahead, enter the Nokstella, where you will fight Baleful shadows. After defeating these, Ranni will reward you with Discarded Palace Key for completing this task. The Palace key holds great importance because it is used to unlock a chest in Grand Library to obtain Dark Moon Ring.

Use the lift in Nokstella, Eternal City, that will take you to Lake of Rot. Use the buttons ahead to build your way to Grand Cloister by raising the platforms. Jump down from the Ledge to find a coffin. Rest at the coffin to start the cutscene.

After the cutscene, you will face Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. Defeating Astel is troublesome because it is a Legend Boss and can use many powerful attacks. Knowing its attacks and dodging them is the best way to defeat Astel. After defeating this ugly creature, use Dark Moon Ring to unlock the sealed gate ahead.

Use the lever to jump on the elevator that will take you to Deep Ainsel Well. If it’s your first time using the Well, Welcome to a whole new world residing beneath the surface of the Lands Between.