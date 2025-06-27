How To Get Death Knight’s Twin Axes in Elden Ring

Death Knight’s Twin Axes is a new weapon in Elden Ring, exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Axe made of gold and sparkling with the lightning of the dragon cult, these axes were once used by a personal guard of Godwyn, the golden.

Death Knight’s Twin Axes are paired weapons and some of the best in their class. They have a unique weapon skill that can break through the defenses of any boss or enemy, making it one of the best axes in Elden Ring.

In this guide, we will help you acquire the Death Knight’s Twin Axes and help weave an amazing Strength build around it that can pummel any boss in seconds.

Death Knight’s Twin Axes Location

Death Knight’s Twin Axes in Elden Ring can be obtained by killing the Death Knight in the Fog Rift Catacombs.

To reach the Fog Rift Catacombs, start from the Caste Front site of grace outside Castle Ensis. It is in the northeast section of Gravesite Plain.

Go northwest from the site of grace until you come across some Messmer Soldiers stationed on scaffolding. Travel past them and continue on the path. You will notice a trail of gravestones behind the soldiers.

Follow this trail, and it will lead you to the entrance of the Fog Rift Catacombs. Go through the catacombs to find the Death Knight boss at the end.

This boss uses Lightning attacks and is weak to Holy damage. Use the Backhand Blades with Holy grease to deal damage to the boss.

FYI We have a detailed guide on how you can beat the Death Knight boss in Elden Ring.

Once defeated, the Death Knight in Fog Rift Catacombs, it will drop 110,000 Runes and the Death Knight’s Twin Axes in Elden Ring.

Death Knight’s Twin Axes Stats and Requirements

Death Knight’s Twin Axes is a Strength/Faith-based weapon that requires 16 Faith, 14 Strength, and 12 Dexterity to wield.

It has D scaling with all three stats. The unique skill for this weapon is Blinkbolt: Twinaxe. This skill allows the user to dash forward with lightning speed at the cost of 8 FP. If you press the heavy attack button (R2/RT) while dashing, you can do a spinning lightning attack at the total cost of 10 FP.

This weapon can’t be infused with any other Ash of War. You also can’t apply any magic or consumables to this axe. Death Knight’s Twin Axes is a paired weapon that allows you to dual-wield it instead of two-handing.

This axe can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. At base level, it deals 101 Physical and 65 Lightning damage. You can increase this attack up to 247 Physical and 149 Lightning at the highest level.

It weighs 5.5 and can be sold for 2,000 Runes to any merchant in the game. However, you won’t be able to acquire it again as it is a unique weapon.

Death Knight’s Twin Axes Best Build

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Death Knight’s Twin Axes with the following attributes (with a level 180+ character).

Vigor : 50

: 50 Dexterity : 25

: 25 Strength : 70

: 70 Faith: 30

Use a fully upgraded Erdtree Seal to cast the following incantations.

Equip the following talismans to make this build even better.

Shard of Alexander . To increase the attack power of skills by 15%.

. To increase the attack power of skills by 15%. Rotten Winged Sword Insignia . To increase the attack power of each successive hit.

. To increase the attack power of each successive hit. Millicent’s Prosthesis . To increase the Dexterity stat by +5 and the attack power of each successive attack.

. To increase the Dexterity stat by +5 and the attack power of each successive attack. Blessed Dew Talisman. Slowly restores FP.

With these things, you will also need good armor, as we won’t be using a shield. The best paired armor with this build is the Death Knight Armor set.

FYI We have a detailed guide on how to acquire the Death Knight armor set in Elden Ring.

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of Wondrous physick.

Thorny Cracked Tear . Increases the attack power of consecutive attacks.

. Increases the attack power of consecutive attacks. Greenburst Crystal Tear. Raises the stamina recovery speed temporarily.

You can also replace the Greenburst Crystal Tear with the Lightning Shrouding Cracked Tear to increase the attack power of Lightning attacks.

The best great rune for this build is Radahn’s Great Rune, as it increases HP, FP, and Stamina of its user until you die.

This Death Knight’s Twin Axes build is mainly focused on using the weapon skill to deal both Lightning damage and consecutive strikes. We will be sacrificing the defense in favor of fast and furious attacks, so make sure that you learn enemy attack patterns well for this build to work.