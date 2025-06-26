Elden Ring: Count Ymir Quest Guide

Count Ymir is the sorcerer supreme in Elden Ring. Tasked with overseeing the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, his whole legacy is to protect a cosmic secret. While living in seclusion, Ymir plays a vital role in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC story and also serves as a merchant for glintstone sorceries.

In this guide, we will help you find Ymir and start his quest in Elden Ring. It is a very long quest that spans most of the Lands Between map. From finding the secret paths to visiting monumental finger ruins, this quest has it all. Let’s hop in for the journey of a lifetime.

Summary of Events for Count Ymir’s Quest

Talk to Ymir at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr

The first step in the quest of Count Ymir is to reach the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. This location is present in central Scadu Altus, and can be accessed by going through Bonny Village.

Make your way to Scadu Altus by defeating Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, inside Castle Ensis. Go east from there until you reach Bonny Village.

FYI You must go through Moorth Ruins to find the secret entrance leading to Bonny Village.

The whole path is marked on the map above. Cross the Bonny Village until you reach the Bridge Leading to the Village site of grace.

From there, travel northwest on the well-trodden path. This area has a lot of wolves, so make sure to use the Torrent to make your journey easier.

Once you reach the Church District Pathway site of grace, turn south instead of continuing west. This will take you to an isolated cathedral known as the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.

There are no enemies inside this cathedral, and you will notice Count Ymir sitting on his throne in the middle of the large hall.

Talk to Ymir to start his quest. He will give you a Hole-Laden Necklace (important key item) and a Ruin Map.

TIP If you can’t find Ymir on his throne, visit the graveyard nearby. You can find him there and unlock him as a merchant after the first interaction.

You can also talk to Jolan at this point, who will be standing in the same room. This will trigger her quest, too, which is directly tied to Count Ymir.

Find the Finger Ruins of Rhia

The next step in Count Ymir’s quest is to find the Finger Ruins of Rhia in Elden Ring. These finger ruins can be found east of Cerulean Coast and west of Jagged Peak.

To reach this area, start from the Castle Ensis Gatefront site of grace and go south to find the Ellac River Cave.

Use the cave to reach the Ellac River Downstream area. Keep following the path to the right until you reach the bottom of the Ellac River. Hug the wall to the right to reach the Cerulean Coast.

From the Cerulean Coast site of grace, go east and hug the shoreline. As soon as the shoreline ends, go left to locate a large coffin with a small opening to jump through.

This will lead you to the Finger Ruins of Rhia. Follow the path and avoid the enemies until you reach the center of the ruins. Interact with the massive fingers to blow the horn.

This will complete the first part of Count Ymir’s Quest. Return to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and talk to Count Ymir in Elden Ring.

She will give you the Beloved Stardust talisman as a reward and the Second Ruins Map. Make sure to talk to Jolan once again to continue her quest, too.

Find the Finger Ruins of Dheo

Reaching the Finger Ruins of Dheo is a massive task, as you must access the Hinterlands to go there. To find this area, start by acquiring the O Mother Gesture.

Return to the Bonny Village (via fast travel or use the hidden path in Moorth Ruins) and collect the O Mother Gesture from near a tree in the northern part.

Travel to the Church District Pathway site of grace and go west to access the Church District area. This whole area is submerged in water.

Use the rooftops to go to the other side. Defeat the Fire Knights and enter the first room to the left. Access the lift, and it will take you to the Shadow Keep Backroom site of grace.

Go to the room to your right and use the O Mother Gesture in front of Marika’s statue. The statue will move, and you can go through it to access the Hinterlands, birthplace of Queen Marika.

Go east from Hinterlands to reach Finger Ruins of Dheo. Once again, run through the area with the help of the torrent and ring the bell at the center to receive the Cerulean Seed Talisman +1.

This will complete the second part of Count Ymir’s quest in Elden Ring. Return to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and talk to both Count Ymir and Jolan. This time, Ymir will give the Third Ruins Map.

Find the Finger Ruins of Miyr

Rest at the site of grace inside the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and return to Ymir’s throne. He will be missing from his position. Simply interact with the throne, and a new path will appear.

This path will take you to the Finger Ruins of Miyr. As soon as you enter the third finger ruins, you will be invaded by the Swordhand for Night, Anna.

This is an easy NPC, and defeating Anna will reward you with the Claws of Night. Reach the end of the Finger Ruins of Miyr and ring the third bell. This will take you to the arena of a hidden boss, Metyr.

Defeat Metyr, Mother of Fingers

The next phase of Count Ymir’s quest in Elden Ring is the most difficult one. You must defeat an optional boss called Metyr, Mother of Fingers.

This is an extraordinarily difficult boss fight with two distinct phases. Metyr uses its fingers to shoot lasers and summons its children during the fight.

This boss also uses nuclear attacks to kill the players instantly. Defeat Metyr to obtain the Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers, which you can exchange with Enia at the Roundtable Hold for boss weapons and spells.

Final Encounter with Jolan and Ymir

Return to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and interact with Ymir’s throne once more. This will initiate another invasion, this time by Swordhand of Night, Jolan. She is another easy NPC invasion that you can survive with any greatsword and a jump slam attack.

Kill Jolan and rest at the site of grace. Return to Count Ymir’s throne, and now he will be transformed into Ymir, Mother of Fingers.

FYI Visit the graveyard outside after killing Ymir to acquire the Cherishing Fingers sorcery.

Showing his disappointment in your actions (killing Metyr), he will immediately attack you. Ymir is a difficult fight as he is a master of spells. Killing him will give you the following rewards.

Ymir’s Bell Bearing

Maternal Staff

High Priest Hat

High Priest Robe

High Priest Gloves

High Priest Undergarments

Rest at the site of grace and return to the cathedral. You will notice Jolan sitting near a pillar, barely clinging to her dear life. Talk to her and you will get two options.

Give Iris of Grace . This will give you the spirit ash of Swordhand of Night Jolan , allowing you to summon Jolan during fights.

. This will give you the spirit ash of , allowing you to summon Jolan during fights. Give Iris of Occultation. This will give you the Sword of Night.

If you follow the first option, Jolan’s quest will continue. Fast travel to the Shaman’s Village and go to its east corner. Look below to find some ledges that allow you to drop down.

Drop onto a balcony in Rabbath’s Rise. Interact with the doll of Swordhand of Night Anna. This will allow you to change your previously acquired Spirit Ash into Jolan and Anna’s Spirit Ash.

You can use this ash to summon both Swordhand of Night, Jolan, and Anna at the same time. You can always interact with Anna’s doll to revert the ashes back to their original state.

With this, Count Ymir’s and his faithful Jolan’s quests will come to a close in Elden Ring.