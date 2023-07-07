How To Get Skinwalker’s Aspect In Diablo 4

The Skinwalker’s Aspect is a powerful defensive aspect for the Druid class in Diablo 4. It comes into effect every time you use shape-shifting skills.

When this happens, you will get some amount of health from it. If your health bar is completely full, this buff will be transferred to Fortify. Thus providing you with either health or damage reduction.

This can be one of the best Druid aspects to help you live longer as you change shapes during battle. From the Druid skill tree, you will need to unlock skills such as Werebear, Werewolf, lycanthropy, and others to make good use of this skill.

Here is how you can get the Skinwalker’s Aspect in D4.

Skinwalker’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

The Skinwalker’s aspect is a Codex of Power and can be found in the Fading Echo dungeon. This dungeon is located in the Scouring Sands sub-region towards the northeast, in the Kehjistan region.

Use the Tarsarak waypoint as a starting area and then proceed to the location marked on the map above. It’s better to use your mount because it’s a really long walk.

On your way to the dungeon, you will find multiple cellars, the Halls of the Damned Dungeon, a story dungeon to the north called the Exalted Terrace, multiple Altars of Lilith, and some chests.

When you enter the Fading Echo dungeon, your first objective will be to find a way to the Coarse Clearance by killing the Lieutenants.

Once done, you’ll get a new objective in Coarse Clearance, where you’ll have to fill up the Animus jar by collecting Animus from some elite enemies. This will open the gate to the final boss battle against Captain Svanjasga.

Once the Captain is down, you’ll be rewarded with the Aspect. You can now imprint it onto your gear at the Occultist.

Skinwalker’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

The Skinwalker’s Aspect can prove to be a lifesaver in certain circumstances for Druids that favor their shape-shifting skills. This aspect recovers health every time you shapeshift. If you’re already at full health, then that number gets converted to Fortify.

As such, the Skinwalker’s Aspect is best used by the Druid Leveling Build or by the Companion Druid Build. Both these builds make good use of the shapeshifting abilities and it will provide good use to them.