Diablo 4 Best Necromancer Weapons Guide

You can equip any legendary gear with the highest item power level possible but it is only after getting an excellent weapon that your Necromancer is going to start melting enemies in Diablo 4.

In most cases, you are going to need a two-handed weapon for the endgame, but then it all depends on your playstyle. Finding the best Necromancer weapons becomes harder the higher you level up due to the numerous stats and modifiers involved.

However, there are a few weapons out there that we have cherry-picked for you to keep an eye on.

Best Necromancer weapons in Diablo 4

When exploring Sanctuary, you will find many unique and Legendary items as a reward for completing Dungeons. These items include Aspects which can then be imprinted to get your desired weapon. Here are the best weapons you can use when playing with Necromancer in Diablo 4.

Weapon with Sacrificial Aspect

This Aspect is exclusive to Necromancer Class that can sacrifice the minions. To unlock this Aspect in Diablo 4, all you need to do is complete the Ruins of Eridu dungeon. The Sacrificial aspect increases the Necromancer sacrifice bonus by 15-25%.

Weapon with Aspect of Grasping Veins

You can unlock the Aspect of Grasping Veins by traveling to the Kehjistan region and completing objectives inside the Corrupted Grotto dungeon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you have this, you can convert it into a highly deadly weapon simply by imprinting them over a magical sword you have when playing with Necromancer.

The aspect of Grasping Veins is an excellent advantage for Necromancers when casting Corpse Trendils. It gives the class 6 seconds, where you’ve 20% more chance for critical damage and the critical damage you give increases by 30-60%.

The Grandfather

Any class can use this weapon; however, it perfectly suits the Necromancer build in D4. You can find it randomly in Sanctuary as you kill enemies inside different dungeons.

Using this sword, with a build with Bone skills such as the Bone Spear Necromancer build, can increase the critical damage to as high as 100%.

Also, this sword increases your maximum life so that you can use it in different boss fights where you fear death.

Weapon with Aspect of Untimely Death

You can get the Aspect of Untimely Death by going to Occultist and extracting the gear. This Aspect is a perfect fit for Blood-based Build. It increases Necromancer’s Overpower damage in Diablo 4 by 20 to 30% giving you an edge in the battles.

Weapon with Aspect of Rathma’s Chosen

The Aspect of Rathma’s Chosen is another Aspect you can obtain by going to Occultist and extracting a legendary item.

This is a crazy aspect, as Rathma’s passive ability gives you a guarantee for an overpower attack every 15 seconds when the ability is activated. This also increases attack speed, but it only lasts 4 seconds.

Weapon with Aspect of Serration

This Aspect is of great use when your build is Bone-skill based. With this Aspect, all your bone skills give increased damage to the enemies. However, the damage given depends on the Essence Necromancer has in D4.

Doombringer

Doombringer is a unique weapon you can only have once you have completed the entire game in tier 2. It can also be obtained by playing in tier 3 or tier 4, killing some Bosses, and completing the objectives inside a dungeon.

This weapon is an excellent fit for your Necromancer build in D4 and can damage enemies around you significantly. Using this, you can give Shadow damage up to 20% to all the enemies around you and leave them vulnerable for the next 5 seconds, where you can unveil all your attacks and knock them down.

Weapon with Blood-Bathed Aspect

You can unlock the Blood-Bathed Aspect in Diablo 4 by traveling to Fractured Peaks and completing the Hoarfrost Demise dungeon. This is also a perfect fit for Blood build and can activate Blood Surge.

When activated, the second layer travel toward enemies after the first one that completely knocks them down. Although the base weapon is excellent, you can combine it with other abilities like Paranormal Blood Surg, which further increases the Overpower damage.

Bloodless scream

Bloodless Scream in Diablo 4 increases the damage given using the Darkness skills and therefore is of great benefit. This weapon gives Necromancer Life on Kill and can be a great tool to give bonus damage to frozen enemies.

When you hit these Frozen enemies, you can generate Necromancer Essence in Diablo 4. Therefore this paves the way to use Aspect of Serration, where you can give additional damage based on Essence. Use this extraordinary weapon and Chill enemies up to 40%.

Black River

Black River is the best weapon for Necromancers in D4 when the build is based on Corpse Expulsion. Whenever a Necromancer consumes a Corpse, the use of Black River gives additional damage for the next 6 seconds, and the damage depends on the number of Corpses consumed.

Using the Black River also increases the radius of the Corpse Explosion and ranks the Fueled by Death and Corpse Explosion.