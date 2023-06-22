Diablo 4 Fractured Peaks Stronghold Locations

Strongholds are a form of open dungeons that later become town hubs when you clear them. Completing each Stronghold in Diablo 4 rewards you with several unique items. You also get a fast travel point for easier travel across the map. Each region holds multiple strongholds of its own. There are three Strongholds in the Fractured Peaks region which is the starting region in Diablo 4.

This region is frozen entirely and consists of rocky areas. To help you complete each stronghold in the Featured Peaks, we have prepared this Diablo 4 Stronghold locations guide.

Malnok

Malnok will be your first Stronghold in the Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4. To reach the stronghold, you must head west from the Seat of Heavens to find it. However, to enter it, you must be at level 18 or above.

As you make your way through the stronghold, you will come across a wave of Ice Clan Stormcallers. Eventually, you will face the Frosthorn Ice Clan Champion who is regarded as a force to be revoked with.

There is also an Altar of Lilith found to the south of the stronghold. Collect it before entering the Malnok stronghold. These collectibles reward you with a permanent attribute boost.

Nostrava

Nostrava will be your second Stronghold in the Fractured Peaks region in Diablo 4. This stronghold is located in the Western Featured Peaks. It is sandwiched between the Pallid Glade and Desolate Highland.

The closest area that leads you to the stronghold is from the east of Saraan Caldera. However, entering the Nostrava stronghold in Diablo 4 requires you to be at level 18 or above.

The stronghold is home to crazed villagers that attack you as you speak with the Priestess inside. Furthermore, you will take part in a trio boss fight which includes the likes of Negala, Kozira, and Torvala.

Additionally, there is a dungeon called Cultist Refuge you can find at the altar in the church after the stronghold is over.

Kor Dragan

Kor Dragan is the last Stronghold you will complete in the Fractured Peaks region in Diablo 4. This stronghold was once the fortress of the Knights Penitent. It is one of the easiest strongholds to find in Featured Peaks.

To locate it, simply head North from the Sarkova Pass. It has a single entrance which is found in the Southern part of the stronghold. However, entering it requires you to reach level 25 or above in Diablo 4.

You will be taking out Vampiric Incubators and Vampiric Corruption along the stronghold. Eventually, you’ll fight Nilcar, Forgotten Bishop as the boss.

There is an Altar of Lilith found Southwest from the Kor Dragon stronghold which you can collect to increase your attributes.

Not so far from the stronghold, there is a zone event on the Southeast side you will take part in called the Gathering Legions.