Diablo 4 Dry Steppes Stronghold Locations

Strongholds are a type of mini-dungeons in Diablo 4. These areas net you several rewards, loot, and unique items to collect. These strongholds hold several tasks for you to complete, leading you to their Stronghold exclusive boss to fight.

Defeating the boss will complete the stronghold and thus provide you with access to Waypoints, shops, and even side dungeons. Each region on the map consists of multiple strongholds for you to complete. Today we will be showing how to complete each stronghold in the Dry Steppes region in Diablo 4.

The Onyx Watchtower

The Onyx Watchtower is a late-game stronghold in Diablo 4. In order to access it, you must reach the minimum requirement of level 33. Once you have completed all the requirements, you can head over to the southwestern part of Khargai Crags.

Here you will come across the Onyx Watchtower stronghold atop a large hill. The part about this stronghold is that it can be entered from any path as it doesn’t necessarily possess its own main entrance.

Therefore, start off by fast traveling to the Town called Ked Bardu which is the closest town to the stronghold. Now make your way to the southern side to find the Onyx Watchtower in Diablo 4.

There is also a waypoint on the northeastern side of Onyx Watchtower.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can find a story dungeon to the northwest of the stronghold. Two Altars of Lilith can also be found to the West and East of the Onyx Watchtower. These hidden objects will provide you with a permanent increase in Attributes. Therefore, you must collect them before completing the stronghold.

Additionally, if you want to complete all the side quests in Diablo 4, then you can also take part in the “A Pound of Flesh” and “Kith and Kin” side quests which are located northwest and east of the stronghold respectively.

Since Captain Ezmin is a tough boss to defeat in the Onyx Watchtower Stronghold, you must have strong armor to protect you from her attacks. This is where the Armor Vendor comes to your aid which is located just northeast of the stronghold.

Temple of Rot

Temple of Rot is the second Stronghold in the Dry Steppes. This stronghold is home to the cannibalistic cult. However, to unlock this stronghold, you must be at level 46.

Once you meet the minimum requirements to access the Temple of Rot, you can head over to the southwestern part of the region. The stronghold is found right beside the Field of Hatred.

Reaching the stronghold can be a bit tricky. Therefore, start off by moving to the Pallid Glade and head over to the southern side of the region. Here you can gain access to the Accursed Wastes.

Now, enter the Untamed Scarps through the western side because the entire area is surrounded by the Qara-Yisu sub-region. Here, you will come across the Tempe of Rot stronghold in Diablo 4.

There are a total of three entrances that you can use to enter the stronghold with the southwestern entrance as it prevents you from being spotted by the cult. This helps you keep your health to the max necessary to deal with the mob inside the stronghold.

There is another Altar of Lilith found on the northeastern side of the stronghold. Collect it before entering the stronghold as it allows you to gain a permanent Attribute boost. As you enter the stronghold, you will make your way through the wave of the cannibalistic cult before facing Molqarth.

Ruins of Qara-Yisu

The Ruins of Qara-Yisu is the final stronghold in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4. This stronghold can be found southwest of the Accursed Wastes.

You can simply make your way to the Pallid Gates from the Nevesk. Head west to enter the Accursed Wastes which is surrounded by the Ruins of Qara-Yisu stronghold.

There are multiple entrances to this stronghold and you can use any one at your convenience. But before entering the stronghold, make sure to reach level 50 due to the higher damage rate caused by the enemies inside. There is an Altar of Lilith found southeast of the stronghold.

Again, collect it before entering the stronghold to receive an attribute boost. The stronghold is home to three Infernal Spires and Utulklu; who is arguably one of the hardest mini-bosses to defeat in Diablo 4.

You can also take part in the two side quests outside the stronghold: “Phases of the Moon” and “Blood and Sweat.”