How to defeat Utulku, the Voice Below in Diablo 4

Utulku, the Voice Below is one of the many Stronghold Bosses in Diablo 4. This Shaman-type boss can be spotted in the Ruins of Qara-Yisu. Defeating this formidable boss can be challenging, but rewarding too at the same, as it allows you to get access to a couple of new dungeons that can be explored later in the game.

Going on a journey to cleanse dungeons without proper strategy and battle tactics can prove to be an unpleasant experience. That’s why we have crafted a guide to elaborate step-by-step procedures about where to spot and how to defeat Utulku in Diablo 4.

Where to Find Utulku, the Voice Below in Diablo 4

Utulku, the Voice Below like to reside in the Ruins of the Qara-Yisu Stronghold, on the southeastern side of the Dry Steppes zone. Qara-Yisu is one of the three strongholds in this zone, south of The Accursed Wastes.

Having enemies encapsulated in salt-like material, the Qara-Yisu stronghold is quite difficult to clear. The first objective in this region is to defeat the Infernal Spires along with a bunch of minor demons.

Find and Destroy the Infernal Spires

Before the final boss appears on the scene, you have to destroy 3 Infernal Spires. These structures are located in separate places inside the ruins, surrounded by the same set of enemies to encounter. When you get close to a Spire, two Elites leading a number of small demons will greet you with some magical attacks.

Wiping out these Elites is a great source of earning XP, which makes this stronghold pretty useful. Try to eliminate the minor demons first, as they will be continuously teasing you with some magical strikes until being killed.

The two Elite demons are different in the sense that one has a name and the other is simply known as “Cursed Yasuni”. Take this one out first to avoid extra buffed strikes he throws at you, which can eat out your health pretty fast.

Spires do not possess a heavy structure that could save them from external attacks. These may have already been destroyed during your Area of Effect attacks. If that is not the case, don’t worry, you can easily take care of them with close-range attacks now.

The Qara-Yisu Stronghold makes the pattern of a circle having a number of separate paths to proceed further. So, when you have demolished one of the Infernal Spires, the others can be found and taken care of in another route. It is not hard to locate their positions because you can clearly see the Spire Icon on your map.

How to defeat Utulku, the Voice Below in Diablo 4

Finally, the real boss comes on the battlefield, the Shaman beast that haunts the Qara-Yisu. This beast has a lot of HP, which too gets down only with powerful consistent attacks.

If you are playing with a party or at least a couple of friends, then this fight is going to be a piece of cake. Otherwise, if you like playing solo, be very mindful during your battle with this beast. This is not your regular mini-boss that only takes a handful of attacks and expires.

Keep a good amount of Lightning Resistance Elixirs with you to neutralize the expected lightning attacks you will receive from the enemy.

The helping demons of Utulku are relatively weaker compared to the powerful red lightning the boss summons in intervals. Every couple of seconds, he tries to strike you with these lightning attacks, which you need to avoid at all costs to safeguard your HP. These strikes increase from one per time to five once his HP comes down to 50%.

Your battle strategy should be such that none of the distant attacks of the boss touches you, while you may keep throwing multiple AoE attacks whenever you get the opportunity. His close-range attacks are not that strong, so it is best to go be near his body and gift him some of your potent melee attacks.

Utulka, the Voice Below rewards

After successfully defeating the final boss Utulku, the stronghold region and the loot scattered around are all yours. The major reward for your hard work will be 100 Renown for the zone he used to reside in, which is Dry Steppers.

It cannot be guaranteed what drops can be obtained after your victory over this stronghold and the boss. However, one thing is for sure, you should expect no legendary items. Still, you will surely get some amount of gold and about 2 to 3 rare items, along with 1 to 3 magic items though.