How To Get Aspect Of The Calm Breeze In Diablo 4

The Aspect of the Calm Breeze is a resource-type legendary aspect in Diablo 4. The aspect works in combination with the Wind Shear ability of the Druid class.

Every time you hit an enemy with your Wind Shear ability, there is a chance that all of your spirits will be replenished.

Since spirits are the main resource the Druid class can use to cast their abilities. It is a blessing to have them fill up during a combat situation doing what you were already doing – slaying some monsters.

If you want to make this legendary aspect work for yourself, you will have to unlock the Wind Shear ability from your skill tree.

If you get the hang of this, you will basically have an unlimited supply of spirits and that makes the Aspect of the Calm Breeze one of the best legendary aspects of the Druid.

Aspect of the Calm Breeze location in Diablo 4

There is a dungeon called the Grinning Labyrinth in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4 that you have to clear out to unlock the Aspect of the Calm Breeze. For this purpose, you need to make your way into the Khargai Crags subregion as shown on the map below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

There is Fate’s Retreat Waypoint towards the northwest of the dungeon entrance. While you are in the area, you can also check out the Mournfield Dungeon as well if you want to add Aspect of Berserk Ripping to your collection of legendary aspects.

Once you are at the dungeon, there are a couple of objectives you will need to complete before you can enjoy the reward. First on the list is destroying Demonic Corruptions, a pillar that shoots out AoE attacks and can spawn monsters to protect itself.

Once you get done with that, you will now have to deal with Grinning Chamber before finally slaying the dungeon boss – Scourge of the Land.

Aspect of the Calm Breeze builds in Diablo 4

You are going to be using spirits a lot if you are running the Druid class so it is always handy to have the Aspect of the Calm breeze in Diablo 4.

A few good examples of best builds for the Aspect of the Calm Breeze in D4 are Tornado Druid Build and Pulverize Druid Build.

If you like to play with things and make builds of your own then Landslide Druid Build might serve as a good starting point for you. Finally, the rest of it comes down to your playstyle and preferences.