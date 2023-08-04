Remnant 2 Meidra Questions And Answers Guide

Remnant 2 requires the player to make several tough decisions owing to its reliance on heavy RPG elements. One such decision comes when talking to a character named Meidra. When you meet her, she’ll ask you some questions which you need to answer. There are two ways you can go about this and both ways will grant you different rewards. You can only get one reward per playthrough and you’ll need to reroll the campaign and try again for the other one.

Meidra is an ethereal being found in the Dappled Glade area in the Yaesha region. She presents the player with a series of 25 questions. The way you answer the questions determines which trait you receive. Here are the answers you need to give for each reward.

Meidra Answers for Barksin Reward in Remnant 2

The Barksin trait offers the player protection from all incoming damage. It is a pivotal attribute if you’re going for a tank or defensive build. To acquire this trait, you generally have to give answers that are moral in nature. You want to take a more humane and pacifistic approach here.

To acquire the Barskin trait, make sure your answers are aligned with the Doe. These are the answers you need to give to Meidra’s questions in Remnant 2:

Questions Answers Do you slay the warrior or leave him to whatever fate may hold? Leave him. Do you stop them or let them learn from their own mistakes? Stop them for their own safety. Do you push the stranger or risk the death of the five miners? Risk the death of the five miners. Do you poison him, or do you turn a blind eye to his plots of revenge? Poison him. Do you convict the innocent or risk your daughter’s life? Free the innocent individual. Do you keep the money or call out and return it to its owner? Return the money. Do you give him what he asks? Refuse the god’s boon. Do you kill your patients to find the cure, or is it better to let the illness decide? I will not kill knowingly Do you report the thief or allow the poor orphans to keep the coin? Report the thief and let the law decide. Do you give up one of your children, or face the threat of enemy soldiers? Risk death for us all. Do you take your vengeance or turn the scum over to the authorities from whom he already escaped? Turn him into the authorities. Do you save the family, or do you let the family suffer by sparing the unwilling donor? Spare the healthy donor. Do you treat with the rebels, or do you preserve the peace? Speak with them. Hear them out. Do you aid the victims or attempt to destroy the goon? Help the victims. Do you abandon your fellow hostages, or face death together? Face death together. Do you give immortality to all or only a chosen few? All should share in the gift. Do you forgive them? Yes, I forgive them. Do you save your son or your granddaughter? Save my granddaughter Do you torture your hostage or let the crowd fend for itself in the fire? Trust the crowd can fend for itself. Do you risk smothering the child to save yourself and the others? Risk being found. Do you give the king the means to kill his enemies, or do you send them away and risk war? Let him kill his enemies on his own Do you leave the elder to his fate, or do you attempt to halt the tide at the risk of his life? Leave him to his fate. Do you spare the scion of your family foe or kill him to end the war? Spare them. Do you abandon your mortal family or live out your days without your one true love? Remain mortal without my love. Do you leave your eldest to the unknown or risk death in battle? Leave your eldest.

Meidra Answers for Bloodstream Reward

The Bloodstream trait on the other hand enhances your grey health regeneration rate. This can allow you to recover a certain portion of your health after you take damage. To acquire this trait, you generally have to give answers that are vindictive in nature, inspiring violence and selfishness.

To acquire the Bloodstream trait, make sure your answers are aligned with the Ravager. These are the answers you need to give to Meidra’s questions in Remnant 2:

