How To Setup Industrial Specialization In Cities Skylines?

In Cities Skylines, Industrial Specialization is the process by which you can specialize in a certain industry, allowing you to earn better profits and tax rates. The process of setting up a normal industry is fairly straightforward but specialized industries are an entirely different tale.

This guide will explore how you can set up Industrial Specializations in Cities Skylines. We’ll also explore the pros and cons of each of the four specialized industries, their requirements, and to what extent they increase revenue.

Open The Resource Filter

To start, open the resource filter from the second row of the left bar. This will show you how much of a certain resource your city possesses. You can specialize in four industries: oil, ore, forestry, and farming. Each of them is represented with a different color. For farming industries, fertile land is denoted with yellow, and for forestry, forests are shown with green. Oil is represented with black, while ores are represented with blue.

Start Building Your Industry

Once you’ve identified the resource-rich area, you can start building your industry. Generally, you want to build the industry right on top of the resources as it saves you the hassle of connecting different parts of the same industry. Start building your industry using their specialized buildings and extractors until you have everything set up. Make sure to connect the industrial area to your main city hub via a road or series of roads.

Use The District Tool Over Your Industry

The next step is to open the district tool and paint over your entire industry to create your specialized industry.

FYI you do not need to place down buildings in the base game version of Industrialization, as painting over the area and assigning the industry will automatically spawn the buildings for you.

Next, simply press the specialization button and apply the desired specialization and you’re all done. Like with standard industries, specialized industries also produce noise and pollution, which you’ll need to counteract with trees and waste disposals.

Ore Industries

Having an ore industry is an absolute must if you want to generate electricity through Nuclear power plants. Ore Industries will create a lot of ground and noise pollution, while air pollution will be limited.

Keep an eye out for this, as you’ll have lots of garbage to dispose of. Generally, it’s a good idea to have an incinerator power plant within your Ore Industry to get extra power.

If you use a Nuclear power plant, there will be added water pollution, so make sure your sewage disposal pipes are located downstream, or else your citizens might be drinking radioactive water.

Tax Income: +20%

Pollution Rate: +20%

Requirements: + 10% electricity consumption

FYI The best Industrial Specialization is the one which you have the highest proportion of raw materials for.

Oil Industries

Oil Industries specialize in extracting mineral oil resources from the ground, storing it for fuel purposes, and exporting it for added profit via taxes.

A city that specializes in oil industries will make you a lot of money, but it will also generate a lot of air pollution and extreme traffic congestion issues.

Terrain rich with oil will appear in black when seen through the Resources infographic. These are areas where you should build your Oil industries. Most importantly, these are the areas where your oil power plants should also be constructed.

Oil Power plants are relatively inexpensive compared to Hydraulic power plants or Wind Turbines, but they rely on oil reserves and generally have a high upkeep budget.

To get the best efficiency from oil power plants, your Oil Industry will need to work in a large area and have good traffic flow. Oil Industries create a lot of ground, air, and noise pollution, so locating them as far away from residential regions is important.

Tax Income: +35%

Pollution Rate: +30%

Requirements: + 15% electricity consumption

Forest Industries

Forest Industries should occupy regions with lots of trees. Building an industry on top of these forest-rich regions will get you a forest industry if you apply the special district on it. Once done, these industries will generate wood-related goods for import and export.

Forest Industries, alongside Farming Industries, are the only two ‘renewable’ industries in the sense that the forest-growing tiles will renew themselves after a short while.

Unlike Oil and Ore industries, you want to be careful about how quickly you expand your forest industry, as it can quickly make a tree-rich land barren, and reduce the renewing rate overall.

This will cause you to import wood more than export it, which can reduce profit via taxation. Forest Industries will create a lot of air pollution, so keep them far away from windy regions and residential areas.

Tax Income: +10%

Pollution Rate: +7%

Requirements: + 7% electricity consumption

TIP To change your industrial specialization, simply delete the old industrial district and build a new one.

Farming Industry

Farming industries occupy fertile regions. To assess the terrain, check the Resources infographic tab. Regions that are yellowish-green are those that are fertile.

Farming Industries are unique in that they do not create air, ground, or noise pollution. However, they greatly increase water requirements, so setting up farming industries should be avoided unless you have a rich river running near your city.

They will also significantly increase the amount of wastewater produced, so make sure you have multiple sewage disposers.

Tax Income: +10%

Pollution Rate: N/A

Requirements: + 25% water consumption

How to fix Industrial Specialization not working in Cities Skylines?

Industrial Specialization requires precise locations and specific buildings and resources. If for some reason your Industrial Specialization does not work, make sure you’ve followed the steps we’ve highlighted above and:

Built your industry on top of its required resource

Connected it to the main city hub

Built all required buildings

Built import buildings in the case of Oil and Ore Industries

Click on specialization before proceeding with operations

How Industrial Specialization differs from Industry area?

It is important to note that there are two types of industries in Cities Skylines. One that comes with the base game and the other that comes with the Industries DLC. For the former, you simply need to paint out a district and select the industry to get the buildings to spawn.

For the latter, you’ll need to place down a main building that will, in turn, make other buildings available. As you level up your industrial district, more buildings will become available.