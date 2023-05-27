The zombie shield in Black Ops 2 is a useful tool for protecting yourself against zombie attacks. It has limited durability, and you don’t earn any points, but it can still take a fair amount of punishment. In this guide we will show you how to build the Zombie Shield in Black Ops 2 Tranzit.

When you aren’t using it, zombie shield protects you from being hit by zombies from behind, and this doesn’t affect its durability.

How To Build the Zombie Shield in Black Ops 2 Tranzit

The Shield only requires two components; a dolly and a car door. Both items can be found in the Diner section of Tranzit; you’ll find the dolly in the bar itself and the car door in the garage. The items move around so I can’t name a more specific location, but you’ll find them in those general places.

There are 3 possible sections or ways to the Diner. The first is the main way of Diner itself. The second is through the Gas Station and the final is through the Garage. You will find the required items for the shielding as you progress through these areas. Here is the complete detail:

Dolly

The dolly is usually found inside the Diner. It is mostly along the wall but the location keeps shuffling between left and right sides of the wall.

Car Door

The second way to the Diners is through the Garage which is to the left of the Diner. Going through this way, you can have your Car Door picked

For more help on Black Ops 2 Buildables, read our Buildable Parts Locations Guide.