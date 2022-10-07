Cyberpunk 2077 Tips For Beginners

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most awaited and delayed game by CD Projekt Red. The game takes players into a future of Cybernetic Enhancements and life in a bustling dense city riddled with crime. However, the robust yet vibrant setting of the game can be a bit confusing for new players jumping into the game, so here we have gathered some very useful tips for beginners in Cyberpunk 2077.

Tips you should know before jumping into Night City

Starting Lifepath

The first question you get is what Lifepath you want to pick when you start Cyberpunk 2077. Players do think that each lifepath has a different start and a different story that inevitably comes together, however that is not true.

Unfortunately, the lifepath is just a choice that you make for yourself to give a backstory to your character.

The only difference your lifepath choice makes is the small sequence that you get at the start of the game and nothing else. After the short section, you have the same storyline, the same quests, same responses from most of the characters in the game.

There are a few different dialogue options that change throughout the game depending on your initial choice of lifepath, but they are so insignificant that you might not even notice them even if you play on all lifepaths.

Moral, don’t think too much about the lifepath other than what resonates with you. Are you a Nomad of the desert, a Street Kid everyday thug, or an executive of the Corpo? In the end, it doesn’t even matter.

The Gig Mission

As soon as you start playing in Night City, your first goal needs to be to complete “The Gig” mission. Don’t explore, don’t wander, complete this mission. “The Gig” mission unlocks Ripperdocs for you.

Ripperdocs are underground shady cyborg doctors who will help implant various modifications to you and help you enhance your cybernetic attachments. Ripperdocs will play a very crucial role in your walkthrough, as a lot of your upgrades can be bought and installed from a Ripperdoc. The earlier you unlock them, the better.

Furthermore, “The Gig” mission allows you to get a handful of upgrades for free.

Loot to your Heart’s and Inventory’s Content

Looting is a major part of Cyberpunk 2077. You can always find a few spare parts, upgrade materials, and consumables lying around in the trash, chests around the world, and from enemies that you kill. The loot tables vary from basic soft drinks to high-tier blueprints for crafting mods and weapons for yourself.

Looting is extremely lucrative. If you don’t want something, do pick it up. There are recycling machines throughout Night City, where you can turn in these items to sell for Eddies, the currency of Cyberpunk 2077.

Any weapon inferior to yours, any mod or item that you have too much of, any consumable, just sell it if you don’t want it.

Now for the second part, over-looting is still a thing. You have a weight limit on the items you can keep in your inventory. You cannot pick up any more items if the weight limit is full.

When you face this issue, drop the items that you need the least. If you are looting for selling, drop the items that get you the least amount of Eddies.

Dropping sodas and food items are not worth it as they are pretty light and don’t encumber you as much, but dropping any useless rifles you are carrying will help reduce the encumbrance exponentially.

Progressing Steadily

This is one of the most important things you can keep in mind. Even though your starting lifepath doesn’t make much of a difference, your choices in-game will affect the ending option you have.

Without spoiling much, there are 6 different endings to Cyberpunk 2077, and you need to have completed the pre-requisite quests to get the different endings. The only way to experience the complete game is b making sure that you do complete the different side quests that the game offers you.

Furthermore, a few quests hold special high-tier upgrade items and blueprints as rewards, and the only way to get these in-game is by completing the associated quest.

You might find yourself rushing through the story of Cyberpunk 2077 and determined to see-through V’s life, but you need to complete the side quests so you can experience V’s life to its fullest.

Don’t Ignore your Mobile

A lot of your quests in the game, whether main story or side quests unlock through mobile text messages. Unlike GTA 4 where Roman would riddle your call history with proposals of Bowling, Cyberpunk 2077’s mobile requires some attention.

A lot of side activities, vehicle advertisements, and quests that are required for progression come through your mobile.

Time Skip

Here is one of the most important features of the game. The game has a “Wait” option, that allows you to skip time in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

As we said, some missions start after you either get a text message or a call from your partner, you might find yourself waiting for your partner to find the time to call you.

If so, you can simply skip the time for 24 hours, and you will instantly get the call that you want. Easy.

Another use for the time skip is when you are out purchasing items. Different vendors in the game sell different mods and items that you might be out looking for, and these pesky vendors won’t hold the items in their inventory. What to do?

The in-game shop inventories change after 24 hours, so you can skip the time and change the inventory. You can even keep on doing this until you get the item you were looking for.

Modifications

We have been talking a lot about mods, so here we will explain them. Mods are special upgrade items that you can equip for your cybernetic attachments. Mods are what improve your abilities, other than the skill tree, and give you access to new features.

Your first mods will come from the Ripperdoc you meet through “The Gig” mission, and from there on, you will almost be on a constant hunt for new mods to upgrade yourself.

Every Mod has different upgrade options for you, and you can equip only a selected number of mods which are determined by the number of slots you have in your motherboard. As you progress, stronger and bigger motherboards will be unlocked that allow you to equip more mods.

Mods help you increase your weapon damage, your armor, speed, and resistance, and even apply different buffs to your weapon like changing the damage type from physical to thermal, chemical, or electric and vice versa.

You can get immunity from certain damage types with mods. You can increase your total health, critical hit chance and damage, and much more with the wide selection of mods that Cyberpunk 2077 offers.

Do Own Vehicles

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t penalize you in any way for stealing whatever vehicle you want, but we still highly recommend that you buy a vehicle, specifically a car for yourself.

The first reason is that you have the option to call your vehicle to yourself at any time. No matter where you might be stranded, you can send out the signal and your car will come to you.

This makes it much easier to travel, especially if you are stranded in low-traffic areas. Just keep in mind that you need to be close to a road because your car mostly travels along a road when driving automatically.

The second reason we suggest a personal vehicle is because you can use the trunk as a strange unit. As you know that V in Cyberpunk 2077 has an encumbrance limit, it’s impractical and often hard to carry all your weapons at all times. You don’t always want your sniper on you and your shotguns might not always be optimal for the fight.

In such cases, you can store your currently unwanted weapon in the trunk of your car, and only take what you need into the fight. Keeping your weapons stored allows you to swap out weapons whenever you want and loot as much as you want without getting encumbered.

Your storage is shared between all your vehicles, so any personal vehicle can be used to store or access the storage. Trust us. Vehicles are excellent investments in Cyberpunk 2077.

Leveling Up

Leveling Up is complicated in Cyberpunk 2077 because of the variety of skill trees, perks, and attributes. We will try to summarize it as much as we can here.

Skill Points are not earned, but Skills improve as you do various things in the world. For example, using Assault Rifles abundantly will increase your skill with the weapon.

Similarly, Parkouring around the map will increase your agility skill and so on. So if you want to upgrade any of your skills, just keep on repeating any task that improves that skill.

For attributes, you get Attribute Points throughout the game as you level up V, or complete certain missions. These Attributes Points can then be used to level up your attributes in different fields, like Stealth, Reflexes, Brawling, etc.

Perks are directly related to your Skills. As you level up your skills, you earn Perk Points. Of course, Perk Points are much more easily obtained than Attribute Points.

Perk Points level up specific abilities for your Skills. Keep in mind that your Perk Points are universal, meaning that even if the Perk Points came from a weapon skill, they can be used for body skills.

Fast Travelling

Cyberpunk 2077 does have a Fast Travel system, and luckily, it is unlocked from the start.

As you travel through the city in your car, you will pass across Fast Travel points. You do not need to go out of your way to interact with them, but keep in mind that is how these Fast Travel Points are unlocked.

As you unlock these points, you can then travel from one point to the other whenever you want. As you explore the city and the countryside, you will unlock more locations to travel to.

Though Fast Travelling is useful, keep in mind that you should not completely depend on Fast Travelling, so that you can be available for texts from NPCs to unlock quests and missions.

Crafting is Important

Crafting in a game like Cyberpunk 2077 where you can loot anything that you need seems pointless, but that doesn’t mean that you should give up on the crafting system.

We agree that your crafting will be trash in the beginning, but later as you unlock more blueprints and new weapons are unlocked for crafting, you will get the best weapons mostly by crafting.

Finding Epic and Legendary versions of weapons is a huge pain as they are either very expensive or very hard to find. Fortunately, you can find the blueprints to make these weapons for yourself.

The raw materials required for crafting different rarity of weapons and items do vary, but you will find enough to fulfill all your needs.

Furthermore, any self-crafted weapon can be rerolled to get different buffs on the Legendary versions. This allows you to keep on crafting and dismantling these weapons until you get what you are looking for.

Crafting does become the only late-game method of getting excellent weapons and even Mods for your weapons. For this, try to find as many blueprints as you can and stack up the raw materials to craft the said weapons.

NPC AI

NPCs in Cyberpunk 2077 are not as dull as you might expect. They are reactive and will take notice of what you are doing and saying. Therefore, mind your actions in the game.

Uselessly bumping into NPCs might trigger a fight. A fight might cause a wanted level. Holding your gun out in public for no reason might cause a group of local thugs to attack you. A senseless shootout should always be avoided, as any misfire will cause more NPCs to join in the fight against you.

Another issue is that all the NPCs you fought will remember you. If you ever run away from the fight, you will be attacked anytime you come back to the same area. This forces you to engage in regular fights, which can be quite troublesome if you always have to fight to get to any vendor.

Mission Difficulty

Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to travel anywhere on the map you want as soon as you are let loose in the Night City. Most of the side missions are already marked on the map. But keep in mind that the further you move from the starting area, the harder the missions.

There is a way for you to determine if you are ready for any specific mission in Cyberpunk 2077. Whenever you are planning to start a quest or mission, simply locate the marker on your map and hover your cursor on the marker.

The details for the quest open up, and you can see the Danger of the mission. Ideally, you want to be doing the mission with a Danger level Normal or Low.

If you are ready for a quest but the Danger level is High, you need to upgrade yourself. Get better weapons, get better armor and improve your Cyberware. This will lower the Danger level of any mission that you want to do.