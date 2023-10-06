How To Reset Attributes in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0

Attributes define any character in an action role-playing game. Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to customize their characters and grant then unique abilities by selecting specific attributes. Playing a game for dozens of hours where you can’t experiment with attributes is definitely no fun. For this purpose, Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to reset your attributes and respec them with the attribute points that you get back.

In this guide, we will look at two methods that allow you to reset your attributes in Cyberpunk 2077 new 2.0 update.

How to reset and respec attributes in Cyberpunk 2077

Basically, you have two ways in which you can reset attributes. The first one is by default. If you have a game save and have not yet updated to the 2.0 version of Cyberpunk 2077, just updating to the new version and going to the character menu will allow you to reset the attributes.

This warning will appear, “Due to significant changes in gameplay mechanics, your perks and attributes have been reset, and your perk/attributes points have been refunded, allowing you to rebuild your character as you wish.”

When you see this warning, just click on the continue button and the attributes of your character will be reset.

If you have already updated to the 2.0 version of Cyberpunk 2077, what you will need to do is go to the pause menu and open up the character screen. On the bottom left, you will see a “reset attributes” button. Just click on it, and you will be given back all the attribute points to invest once more in attributes of your liking. Now you can distribute them according to your own choice.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

However, be mindful that you can only reset attributes once per save and once per character. So, you will need to be careful and only use this when you are sure that you absolutely need it and want to change your gameplay style.