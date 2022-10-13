Cyberpunk 2077 Crafting Guide

If you’re looking to learn more about the complex crafting system in Cyberpunk 2077, then we’ve got you covered with this guide, where we’ll walk you through all the information you need to know about the crafting system in the game.

CP2077 has a ton of different items for you to craft. These include mods, grenades, weapons, clothing, consumables, and quickhacks.

How to Craft Weapons, Clothing, and Mods in Cyberpunk 2077

This category includes all the different types of equipment, like weapons, mods, clothing, etc. The crafting specs in this category require standard components.

To craft items of a higher rarity in this category, you’ll need to level up your Technical Ability attribute and your Crafting skill by putting more points into them.

This category is all about Quickhacks. The crafting specs in this category require quickhack components.

If you want to unlock specs in this category, you’ll need to level up your Intelligence attribute and Quickhacking skill by putting more points into them.

The level of your Crafting and Quickhacking skills will enhance the grade of the respective items that you craft. The items will get a bonus of 0.2 per level of the skill.

Each craft-able item in Cyberpunk 2077 has its unique components, which you need to craft it. These are the item’s blueprint (crafting spec) and the required ingredients.

Once you have all of these items in your inventory, you’ll be able to craft that item in CP 2077.

The crafting spec of an item, AKA the blueprint, is needed to craft an item because it’ll show you all the ingredients you need to do so.

The best way to get these blueprints is through the different vendors scattered around Night City, like Weapon Dealers, Junk Shops, etc.

The blueprints sold by these vendors will be random. If you want to refresh the vendor’s inventory, wait two in-game days and then visit them again.

You can also get these blueprints as drops from enemies and as rewards for leveling up certain perks.

How to Get Crafting Components

You’ll obtain standard components throughout your exploration of Night City. You can get them by looting item caches and enemy corpses.

The rarity of the loot from the item caches will depend on where you found the cache itself.

So, the random item caches you find in the open world will have less rare loot than the ones you find during your mission playthroughs.

The rarity of the loot in these caches is signified by its color:

Common Loot: White

Uncommon Loot: Green

Rare Loot: Blue

Epic Loot: Purple

Orange Loot: Legendary

Another great way to get standard components is by disassembling equipment in your inventory.

Open up your inventory, select the equipment that you want to disassemble, and hold Triangle if you’re on PlayStation or Y if you’re on Xbox.

If you look on the left of the Backpack screen, you’ll see all the items you’ll get if you disassemble the selected equipment.

The rarity of that item will determine the number of items that you get from disassembling a weapon or armor.

Once the equipment is disassembled, you won’t be able to fix it back, so make sure you only disassemble the equipment that you have no use of.

To get yourself some quickhack components, you need to beat the Breach Protocol minigame. This minigame won’t be available all the time, so make sure to complete it whenever it is.

Before attempting the Breach Protocol, make sure to put some points into the Datamine Mastermind perk to get more quickhack components from the minigame.

Some other important perks for getting rarer quickhack crafting specs are School of Hard Hacks, Hacker’s Manual, Hacker Overlord, and Bartmoss’ Legacy.

How to make money with crafting

You can simply start selling your crafted items at a nearby quicksell point for some quick eddies. The most profitable way to earn eddies is to craft loads of common weapons and just drop them off at any one of the quick sell points.

You might be wondering whether it is a good idea to sell junk, weapons, and other items. And the answer to that is a solid YES!

You should sell all the useless junk in your inventory along with weapons and items that are lower leveled / not in use to easily gain a decent chunk of eddies. This is a far better practice compared to disassembling stuff.

Best Crafting Perks to unlock in Cyberpunk 2077

To invest heavily into crafting, you will need the following perks.

True Craftsman: Lets you craft rare items.

Lets you craft rare items. Grease Monkey: Let’s you craft epic items.

Let’s you craft epic items. Edgerunner Artisan: This lets you craft legendary items.

This lets you craft legendary items. Mechanic: Disassembling gets you more components.

Disassembling gets you more components. Workshop: Get a 5% chance to gain components of the same quality as a disassembled item.

Get a 5% chance to gain components of the same quality as a disassembled item. Let there be Light: The cost of upgrading components is reduced by 10%.

The cost of upgrading components is reduced by 10%. Cost Optimization: The cost of crafting components is reduced by 15%.

The cost of crafting components is reduced by 15%. Cutting Edge: all crafted weapons gain 5% extra damage.

Best Way to level Crafting Fast

To level up crafting quickly, you can either craft items of the highest rarity available to you for some quick experience or simply craft common items that you can sell off and spam over and over again.