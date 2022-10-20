Upgrades People, Upgrades. The Ripperdocs of Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to upgrade your own body to make it better, you take these upgrades. Of course, some are better than others by leaps, so here, we have listed some of the Best Upgrades that you can buy from Ripperdocs in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Ripperdoc upgrades to buy in Cyberpunk 2077

Ripperdocs are underground professionals who sell and install various body modifications to your character in Cyberpunk 2077. You can find at least one Ripperdoc in every area of the game and although some common upgrades are sold by all of them, a few of these do stand out above the rest,

Synaptic Signal Optimizer

A skeletal Cyberware, Synaptic Signal Optimizer has the most basic and useful effect in the entire game. It straight-up increases your total HP by 60%. This means the higher HP you have; the higher HP boost you get from this upgrade.

Synaptic Signal Optimizer upgrade can be bought from the Ripperdoc in Kraviz’s Clinic in Charter Hills for 28000 Eddies. You need to have spent 20 points in your Body attribute to get this upgrade.

Bionic Lungs

You are going nowhere if V is in no shape to run around, and we don’t have time to be doing cardio with Johnny Silverhand taking over V’s brain. For this, you need Bionic Lungs. This upgrade increases V’s stamina by 60% of the total stamina. Similar to the Synaptic Signal Optimizer, your stamina boos only increases as you level up, making Bionic Lungs a very profitable investment.

You can buy Bionic Lungs from the Ripperdoc Nina in Westbrook for 7,000 Eddies. You need to have 18 Body attribute to buy this upgrade.

Reinforced Tendons

Maneuverability can be very important when you are taking on multiple gang members. Reinforced Tendons allow you to double jump at any time. You can use these to either get over obstacles, reposition yourself or even get to higher ground when in a fight.

Reinforced Tendons can be bought from Viktor’s Clinic, Finger’s Shop, or Cassius Ryder’s Shop in Night city for 45,000 Eddies. Reinforced Tendons is the most common Ripperdoc upgrade, and is found at almost every Ripperdoc Clinic in Cyberpunk 2077.

Titanium Bones

You have an encumbrance limit in Cyberpunk and it can get very annoying as you go through the game because you can’t just carry a hundred rifles on you. Well, you can try. With Titanium Bones, your carry capacity increases by 605 of the total carry capacity.

Titanium Bones are sold by the Ripperdoc in Heywood, Wellsprings for 2,000 Eddies. You need to have 13 body attributes to install the upgrade.

Second Heart

Seeing how much you will find yourself in the crossfire in Cyberpunk 2077, it is inevitable that you will be shot down sooner or later, but that doesn’t mean that you need to respawn at the last checkpoint. With the Second Heart Ripperdoc Upgrade, you can revive yourself once every 2 minutes if you get shot down. The upgrade has a 2-minute cooldown, so try to stay alive for 2 minutes otherwise, there is only a respawn.

The second Heart upgrade can be bought from the Ripperdoc in Heywood, Wellsprings. You need to pay 42,000 Eddies for your Second Heart and need to have 16 Body attributes and 49 Street Cred.

BioMonitor

Carrying First Aid kits is for kids, real men use BioMonitor. This Ripperdoc upgrade will restore your health to 100% when it falls below 15% of your total health. The upgrade has a cooldown time of 2 minutes, so you might carry a few First Aid kits. Can’t be manly in the face of death.

You can purchase the BioMonitor for 42,000 Eddies from Badlands Ripperdoc. You need to have 18 Body attribute to get the BioMonitor installed.

Heal-On-Kill

Heal-On-Kill Ripperdoc upgrade is a frontal cortex cyberware upgrade that restores 1% health every time you kill an enemy. This upgrade is perfect for anyone who loves engaging in a heated battle head-on rather than sneaking around.

You can get the Heal-On-Kill cyberware Ripperdoc upgrade from Cassius Ryder’s Shop in Northside for 35,000 Eddies if you have 18 points in the body attribute.

Netwatch Netdriver Mk.5

Whether you are going for an aggressive approach or using stealth to take out your targets, the usefulness of quickly hacking your enemies cannot be denied. Netwatch Net driver Mk.5 is the best option for your Cyberdeck, as it offers 11 Base Ram, 8 Buffer Size, 6 Slots, and even lets you perform quick hacks on 3 enemies within a 6-meter radius at once with a Ram recovery rate of 9 Ram per minute.

You will be quick to hack a lot of your enemies to oblivion.

Netwatch Netdriver Mk.5 can be bought for 43,750 Eddies from the Ripperdoc in Heywood, Wellsprings. You need to have 49 Street Cred to purchase this upgrade.

Subdermal Armor

As the name says, Subdermal Armor is Armor, that goes under your skin. This Ripperdoc upgrade will increase your total armor by 200.

The Subdermal Armor can be bought from Dr. Chrome in Kabuki Market for 14,000 Eddies.

Limbic Enhancement System

Critical Hits are always nice. Good for taking out stronger enemies, and it’s just plain fun to blast your enemy in just one hit. The Limbic Enhancement System increases your overall critical hit chance by 25%.

You can purchase Limbic Enhancement System from the Ripperdoc in Japantown in Westbrook for 16,800 Eddies. You need to have 18 Intelligence for this upgrade.

Cataresist

What good is being a cyborg if you are still vulnerable to all damage types? For this, you need a Cataresist Ripperdoc upgrade. With Cataresist, all your resistances are increased by 35%, allowing you to fight back against thermal, chemical, and even physical damage enemies with more gusto.

Cataresist upgrade can be bought from the Ripperdoc in Japantown, Westbrook for 11,200 Eddies. You need to have 15 Cool to get this upgrade installed.

Pain Editor

Less damage is always good. You cannot just keep on stacking on your armor to reduce incoming damage as the fights get more intense. You can however invest in Pain Editor Ripperdoc upgrade to reduce all incoming damage by 10%. The damage reduction only increases as the strength of your enemies increases, allowing you to take more risks when in a gunfight.

Pain Editor is available at Japantown Ripperdoc in Westbrook, for 22,400 Eddies. You need to have 16 Cool to get the upgrade installed.

Optic Camo

Here is something for the stealth players. You can’t get through a segment because it’s heavily guarded? Well, what if you were invisible? Optic Camo Ripperdoc upgrade allows you to become invisible for 45 seconds. You can use this to either sneak around or even get away or reposition yourself in a fight. This cyberware has a cooldown of 1 minute.

Optic Camo is available at West Wind Estate, Pacifica Ripperdoc for 28,000 Eddies.

Mantis Blades

Although Ripperdocs sell Monowire, Gorilla Knuckles, and Projectile Launchers, none of these can beat the Mantis Blades. These incredibly fast, high DPS melee weapons with the option to install versions that deal physical, chemical, or thermal damage, are the best melee weapon you can pick for yourself.

Mantis Blades can be bought from the Downtown, City Center Ripperdoc for 100,350 Eddies. You can also find some for free in various missions in the game, specifically Phantom of Night City Cyberpsycho Sighting. We still recommend buying it for the Legendary variant.