Bring Peace To Hebra – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Bring Peace to Hebra is the final quest in a long series of Bring Peace quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This quest will see you help the monster-control crew for the final time to defeat monster forces in the Hebra Region.

In this guide, we will help you acquire and complete the quest to obtain a unique reward. The major problem lies with its prerequisites, and this is where we come in to help.

Before proceeding, we recommend that you find and equip Snowquill Armor to survive the cold. Stock up on arrows and Bomb Flowers, as this will be one of the game’s most brutal fights.

Talk to Flaxel in the South Tabantha Snowfield

There is a total of 6 Bring the Peace quests in Zelda: Totk, which are.

Bring Peace to Hebra side quest can only be started after completing the Bring Peace to Faron side quest. Once you are done helping Flaxel for the first time, he will ask you to join him in the snowy fields of the Hebra region.

Travel to the South Tabantha Snowfield and meet Flaxel at the following coordinates (-0027, 3431, 0008). It is to the south of Orochium Shrine and the Snowfield Stable.

Once you talk to Flaxel, the quest will start.

Remove the Spike Ball and Defeat the Monsters

Flaxel will tell you that his army is unable to enter the enemy stronghold due to a massive Spike Ball blocking their path. He will request you to remove the ball by any means necessary.

Move towards the monsters’ stronghold and remove the ball with the Ultrahand ability. You can also fuse it with your weapons to create a spiked hammer. The choice is yours.

Once the ball is removed, a cutscene will play where Flaxel will commend you for your ingenuity. His army will attack the enemy fortress to wipe out the monsters once and for all.

FYI To complete this quest, you can also kill all the monsters without removing the spiked ball.

This monster den has a lot of silver Bokoblins and a silver Bokoblin Boss enemy. This boss enemy hits like a truck and can kill you instantly if you have less than 15 heart containers. We recommend carrying a Hylian shield to survive the onslaught.

The best strategy is to climb the sheds and use Bomb Arrows from above. Keep an eye out for Bokoblin Archers, as they can deal massive damage with each hit. Restore your health with cooked meals after getting hit each time.

TIP You can brew elixirs that can grant you a temporary defense boost.

The enemies’ collective health will be represented with a large health bar titled Monster Forces at the top of the screen. Once you manage to deplete it by killing all the monsters, a cutscene will start.

Flaxel will thank you for helping him and the monster-control crew clean Hyrule of Monster invasions. This will complete Bring Peace to the Hebra side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Once all the monsters are killed, Flaxel will reward you with a Silver Rupee (100 Rupees). You will also get Monster-Control Crew cloth for your Paraglider that you can apply by visiting the Kochi Dye Shop in Hateno Village.

Make sure to collect all the monster parts from the enemies’ stronghold, as they will drop some powerful fusion and upgrade materials.