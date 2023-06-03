Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Bring Peace To Necluda Walkthrough

Bring Peace to Necluda is another fun side adventure in that you can attempt to demolish the habitat of monsters in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Like the other Bring Peace to Hyrule adventure, you will meet a bunch of warriors and lend your help against some horrible-looking monsters.

To start this side adventure, you need a precise idea about the location of Bring Peace to Necluda site. So we will provide you with everything so you can quickly go past this obstacle in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock Bring Peace to Necluda in Zelda: TotK

You can unlock Bring Peace to Necluda by moving toward the east side of the West Necluda region in Tears of the Kingdom.

Make your way south from the Phalian Highlands region or cross Lake Siela and head south to encounter a group of fighters moving to the base of Monster Force. You need to interact with the person riding the horse to initiate the Bring Peace to Necluda side adventure in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Bring Peace to Necluda in Zelda: TotK

You need to move toward the Monster Forces found in front of the large gate of Fort Hateno. You can initiate the battle by using long-range weapons such as your arrows, and combining ruby with your arrow is also suggested to unleash AOE damage on your enemies.

You should also ensure you have a good amount of healing items, as the fight can take a negative turn. Like some other side adventures, the fighters will help you bring down the enemy forces. So you should focus on the attack when the enemies are distracted by your team.

You can also use a combination of dodge and attack to win the battle smoothly and quickly. At the successful conclusion of the fight, you will receive 100 Silver Rupees as a reward.